News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-17 04:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gained as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Fell. Will XAU/USD Keep Rising?
2021-12-17 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-17 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
More View more
Gold Prices Gained as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Fell. Will XAU/USD Keep Rising?

Gold Prices Gained as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Fell. Will XAU/USD Keep Rising?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Fed, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices appeared to have taken a ‘haven’ role on Thursday
  • Closer look hints it was mostly due to USD & bond yield drop
  • Retail traders are increasing short exposure, outlook bullish

Gold prices closed above a 3-week high on Thursday. The anti-fiat yellow metal continued to gain ground in the aftermath of this week’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. There, the central bank doubled the pace of tapering asset purchases, opening the door to finishing the process in early 2022. Meanwhile, policymakers hinted at three potential rate hikes next year.

It seemed though that the markets got ahead of the curve, with the S&P 500 rallying on Wednesday. This, however, reversed course Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 dropped about 2.6%, the worst day since late September. At first glance, it would seem that gold took on a ‘safe haven’ role over the past 24 hours, but a closer look reveals a different picture.

Gold tends to move more aggressively when both the US Dollar and Treasury yields aim in the same direction, whether it is up or down. On Thursday, both the US Dollar and Treasury rates softened, offering XAU/USD a kick. Still, the road ahead for gold remains challenging. Looming interest rate hikes from the US will likely be a key roadblock to the yellow metal. For now, the focus seems to be on risk appetite.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold has confirmed a breakout above the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart below. That has opened the door to extending gains, which it has. Prices are nearing the 1808 – 1815 resistance zone. Clearing this range subsequently places the focus on the 1825 – 1833 inflection zone. Immediate support seems to be the prior December high at 1793.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Prices Gained as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Fell. Will XAU/USD Keep Rising?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Sentiment Analysis - Bullish

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 79% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since the majority of investors are long, this suggests prices may fall. However, downside exposure has climbed by 24.05% and 15.72% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of overall and recent changes in positioning is offering a bullish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Prices Gained as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Fell. Will XAU/USD Keep Rising?

*IGCS chart used from December 16th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rises as US Dollar Takes a Hit on Wall Street Selloff. BoJ on Tap
NZD/USD Rises as US Dollar Takes a Hit on Wall Street Selloff. BoJ on Tap
2021-12-17 00:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind
Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind
2021-12-16 03:30:00
Australian Dollar Remains Firm Versus US Dollar After Blowout Jobs Report
Australian Dollar Remains Firm Versus US Dollar After Blowout Jobs Report
2021-12-16 01:00:00
AUD/USD Unfazed on Westpac Consumer Confidence as FOMC, AU Jobs Report Nears
AUD/USD Unfazed on Westpac Consumer Confidence as FOMC, AU Jobs Report Nears
2021-12-15 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish