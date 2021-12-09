News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
EUR/USD Ongoing Weakness, EUR/GBP Aided by UK Political Shambles, EUR/CAD Eyes BoC
2021-12-08 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data After Technical Outlook Improves
2021-12-08 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, but Bearish Bias Remains
2021-12-08 19:39:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Pressure on GBP/USD Persists
2021-12-08 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation, Volatility, Geopolitical Risks – Talking Points

  • Gold prices see little movement as market volatility cools
  • XAU bulls discouraged, but upside geopolitical risks remain
  • Technical forecast sees moving average pressuring prices

Gold prices were largely unchanged over the past 24 hours despite some weakness in the US Dollar. The yield curve flattened overnight, boosting riskier assets like equities. That also gave the advantaged to technology stocks on Wall Street. The yellow metal faces a tougher path higher ever since the Federal Reserve shifted to a more hawkish stance several weeks ago.

That hawkish shift has markets pricing in a more aggressive rate hiking schedule from the Federal Reserve, which has pushed breakeven rates lower. For now, it appears market participants believe the Fed will get a handle on inflation going forward. Even the Omicron variant doesn’t appear to be altering the current outlook. It will likely take a massive shock at this point to throw the Fed off course, which is unlikely.

Volatility, another gold driver, is also fading. The S&P 500’s VIX ‘fear gauge’ fell below the 20 level overnight. Fading Omicron risk appears to be responsible for the lull in volatility. However, geopolitical risks are on the rise. The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains tense, with Russia amassing troops along the Ukrainian border.

This has invited widespread condemnation toward Russia, who experts believe may be planning an invasion. Such a move would likely trigger a crisis, one that could spark volatility in markets. The United States would likely levy heavy economic sanctions on Moscow if troops do cross over into Ukraine. Those sanctions could include limiting access to US bond markets and even possibly restricting access to the SWIFT banking system. That would bode well for gold.

Gold Technical Forecast

Gold has made unsuccessful intraday attempts to clear the 26-day Exponential Moving Average over the past four session. The key EMA level defended upside moves several times last week as well. That said, prices will likely struggle while below the moving average. The December and November swing lows at 1761.99 and 1758.93 may serve as support if prices turn lower.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

xauusd

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Prepares for Chinese Inflation and Factory Gate Prices Data
Australian Dollar Prepares for Chinese Inflation and Factory Gate Prices Data
2021-12-09 00:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data After Technical Outlook Improves
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data After Technical Outlook Improves
2021-12-08 04:30:00
NZD/USD Rises After Wall Street Surge. Evergrande Risks Linger
NZD/USD Rises After Wall Street Surge. Evergrande Risks Linger
2021-12-08 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data
2021-12-07 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish