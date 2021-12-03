Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
EUR/USD Contained Ahead of NFP but Remains Sensitive to ‘Hawkish/Dovish’ Narrative Swings
2021-12-02 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Crash in Focus – Is It Time to Sell Volatility?
2021-12-02 21:00:00
Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule
2021-12-02 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Attempts Recovery, Nasdaq 100 Still in Reversal Pattern with NFPs and Seasonality at Play
2021-12-03 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 and US Indices Bleed Premium While VIX Hits 10 Month High as Risk Aversion Solidifies
2021-12-02 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings
2021-12-03 04:30:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Price Extends Decline as Real Yields Tick Higher
2021-12-02 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
2021-12-02 06:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices fell as the US Dollar & 2-year bond yield climbed
  • XAU/USD eyeing non-farm payrolls, volatility risk is elevated
  • Near-term trend remains bearish as retail traders remain long

Gold prices fell slightly over the past 24 hours, driven by a climb in the US Dollar alongside front-end Treasury yields. The anti-fiat yellow metal can be quite sensitive to the direction of the Greenback and bond rates, especially when both are heading in the same direction. The 2-year yield continued recovering from sizeable losses towards the end of last month on Omicron Covid-19 variant woes.

During Thursday’s Wall Street session, a slew of Fedspeak reiterated the possibility of a more hawkish central bank. Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta branch, noted that policy will be guided by data. Meanwhile, Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco branch, noted that the central bank ‘may need to’ taper asset purchases faster than anticipated.

XAU/USD is thus turning its focus to Friday’s non-farm payrolls report. A strong employment report, particularly if average hourly earnings surprises higher, could further boost hawkish monetary policy expectations. That may cause the US Dollar to climb alongside front-end government bond yields. This could spell trouble for the anti-fiat yellow metal, raising volatility risk over the coming 24 hours.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more key events!

Gold Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart, gold remains in a near-term downtrend since topping in the middle of November. Guiding XAU/USD lower has been the near-term 20- and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). These may come into play in the event of a turn higher, pivoting prices back lower. Positive RSI divergence is showing that downside momentum is fading, and that can at times precede a turn higher. Otherwise, downtrend resumption places the focus on lows from September.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Sentiment Analysis - Bearish

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 82% of retail traders are net-long gold. IGCS tends to be a contrarian indicator. Since most traders are biased higher, this suggests prices may continue falling. Furthermore, downside exposure has increased by 1.07% compared to a day ago, while decreasing by 24.37% versus last week. The combination of overall positioning and recent shifts are underscoring a bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings

*IGCS chart used from December 3rd report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes PMI Data as Prices Gyrate Near 2021 Low
Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes PMI Data as Prices Gyrate Near 2021 Low
2021-12-03 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Turns to OPEC+ Meeting as Omicron Variant Threatens Demand
Crude Oil Price Outlook Turns to OPEC+ Meeting as Omicron Variant Threatens Demand
2021-12-02 05:00:00
Gold Prices Weighed Down on Falling Breakeven Rates as NFP Report Approaches
Gold Prices Weighed Down on Falling Breakeven Rates as NFP Report Approaches
2021-12-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Omicron Volatility Weighs on AUD Ahead of Trade Data
Australian Dollar Outlook: Omicron Volatility Weighs on AUD Ahead of Trade Data
2021-12-02 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish