News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling
2021-10-08 05:00:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-07 22:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €18.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (AUG) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €15.8B Previous: €17.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/fcrXVSLuvp
  • Was another pleasure being on @ausbiztv for 'The Trade' with host @KaraOrdway talking about #NFPs, bonds, the US Dollar, $USDJPY and $AUDUSD Check out the recording for my views here - https://t.co/GJVehTwSK5 https://t.co/eu2hUv7RCp
  • (Gold Briefing) Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling #Gold #XAUUSD #NFP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/10/08/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-on-Rosy-NFPs-after-US-Senate-Temporarily-Lifted-Debt-Ceiling.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hB0vyqG7oi
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (SEP) Actual: 42.1 Previous: 34.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • 🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (SEP) Actual: 56.6 Previous: 43.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (SEP) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 43.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Eco Watchers Survey Current (SEP) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 34.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
  • 🇮🇳 RBI Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4% Expected: 4% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-08
Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling

Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Treasury Yields, Non-Farm Payrolls, US Dollar, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices fall, Treasury yields rise on interim US debt ceiling solution
  • An upbeat non-farm payrolls report risks accelerating XAU/USD losses
  • Falling Wedge breakout losing momentum, retail traders reduce short bets

Gold prices aimed cautiously lower over the past 24 hours. The anti-fiat yellow metal was left vulnerable as the ongoing rise in Treasury yields dampened the appeal of the non-interest-bearing asset. Still, it could have been worse. A slightly softer US Dollar worked to cushion the XAU/USD’s downside potential. The haven-linked currency was likely pressured by improving risk appetite as the S&P 500 climbed.

Markets likely welcomed the near-term solution to the US debt ceiling. During Friday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, the Senate extended the cap to December 3rd. That reduced the risk of default, lifted uncertainty and boosted market sentiment. Meanwhile, a pullback in natural gas prices may have also played a role in bolstering risk appetite. Russia seemingly hinted at increasing supplies to Europe.

All eyes turn to the US non-farm payrolls report as traders head into the weekend. The Citi Economic Surprise Index is up to -15.50 from a low of -61.60 in September. In other words, while economists are still underestimating the health and vigor of the economy, this has been by an increasingly smaller margin. A relatively rosier outcome compared to the August print may keep bond yields elevated, pressuring gold.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more key events!

Gold Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart, gold prices have been consolidating between the 1769 – 1766 and 1740 – 1747 inflection zones since late September. XAU/USD appeared to break above a bullish Falling Wedge chart formation, but follow-through has been lacking. That is undermining the breakout. A push lower exposes the September low. Otherwise, a climb places the focus on the 200-period Simple Moving Average.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Sentiment Analysis

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 74% of retail traders are net-long gold. Downside exposure has decreased by 5.68% and 20.23% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment. Since most traders are net-long, this suggests gold may continue falling. Recent shifts in positioning are further underscoring a bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Prices May Fall on Rosy NFPs after US Senate Temporarily Lifted Debt Ceiling

*IGCS chart used from October 7th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Higher on US Debt Ceiling Deal – Focus Turns to Chinese PMIs, US NFPs
AUD/USD Higher on US Debt Ceiling Deal – Focus Turns to Chinese PMIs, US NFPs
2021-10-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears Take Control on Inventory Build, Potential SPR Release
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears Take Control on Inventory Build, Potential SPR Release
2021-10-07 03:00:00
AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus
AUD/USD May Rise After US Debt Ceiling Deal as US NFPs Shift into Focus
2021-10-06 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish