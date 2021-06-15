News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Falters at Yearly Open Resistance- FOMC Levels
2021-06-14 18:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Ranges; Are Markets Complacent Ahead of the Fed Meeting? - Market Minutes
2021-06-14 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD Eyes Trend Support as US Dollar Awaits Fed Dot Plot
2021-06-14 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 04, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 109.52.
2021-06-15 00:23:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin & Oil
2021-06-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, 10-Year Treasury Yield, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices weaken as 10-year Treasury yield trims last week’s loss
  • Focus turns to US retail sales and PPI data before the Fed later on
  • XAU/USD may be vulnerable to a top if trendline breakout continues

Anti-fiat gold prices weakened over the past 24 hours as financial markets took a very different approach from what was witnessed this past week. After the worst weekly performance for the 10-year Treasury yield in about 6 months, bond rates shot higher to start markets off on Monday. This also offered some upward momentum to the US Dollar.

Both bond rates and the Greenback moving higher can open the door to a volatile session for the yellow metal. That is because gold is a non-interest-bearing asset that is primarily priced in US Dollars across the globe. It seemed that traders unwound some dovish expectations for the Federal Reserve ahead of this week’s FOMC monetary policy announcement.

There, investors will be closely tuning in for the central bank’s projections on the long-run path for interest rates and policy tapering. This is amid recent elevated measures of inflation, where core price growth accelerated at the fastest pace in almost 30 years. Albeit, a low-base effect is likely distorting some of the readings, with the price of used vehicles being a key driver of CPI last month.

Looking into the remaining 24 hours, gold may continue to consolidate just under May highs as investors await this week’s highly anticipated Fed rate decision. The US will release figures for retail sales and wholesale inflation (PPI). But, the close proximity of the Fed could mean that lasting follow-through may have to wait until this event risk passes.

Gold Technical Analysis

XAU/USD may be at risk to a deeper turn lower if prices can clear immediate support around 1855. That is because the yellow metal closed under rising support from the beginning of April. A bearish crossover also occurred between the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). But, positive RSI divergence shows that downside momentum seems to be fading. That can precede a turn higher.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

