News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook: Will Biden Stimulus Plan Trigger Head-and-Shoulders or S&P 500 Break?
2021-01-15 05:21:00
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours
2021-01-15 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-15 04:30:00
Dow Jones Futures Rise with ASX 200, Nikkei 225 on Biden's Stimulus Plan
2021-01-15 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Weighing on Precious Metals
2021-01-14 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Bullish Breakouts on Pace, or At Least on Precipice - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates
2021-01-14 20:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Ranges Ahead of Biden Aid Plans
2021-01-14 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-14 21:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Nasdaq 100 Weighed Down by Tax Hike Fears as Biden Unveils Relief Plan - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/15/Nasdaq-100-Weighed-Down-by-Tax-Hike-Fears-as-Biden-Unveils-Relief-Plan.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $NQ $NDQ #Nasdaq100 https://t.co/XRAptDcgxl
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Final (DEC) due at 07:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EoEc0CK3uK
  • 🇬🇧 GDP MoM (NOV) Actual: -2.6% Expected: -5.7% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade (NOV) Actual: £-5B Previous: £-2.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 Construction Output YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.4% Expected: -8.1% Previous: -2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 GDP 3-Month Avg (NOV) Actual: 4.1% Expected: 3.4% Previous: 10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY (NOV) Actual: -8.9% Expected: -12.1% Previous: -6.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 Construction Output YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.4% Expected: -8.1% Previous: -7.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade (NOV) Actual: £-5B Previous: £-1.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-15
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours

Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours

2021-01-15 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices up on OPEC inventory drain, Nigeria force majeure
  • Gold prices in consolidation mode, chart setup hints at bearish bias
  • S&P 500 futures signal risk-off tilt into the end of the trading week
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices rose yesterday, shrugging off souring risk appetite across broader financial markets that might have been expected to weigh on the cyclically-sensitive commodity. The benchmark WTI contract closed at the highest level in nearly 11 months. Gold prices idled in choppy range confining them all week.

The upswing came as OPEC signaled that its supply-restriction efforts are on track to deplete the world’s brimming inventories. Nigeria was forced to declare force majeure and suspend exports from the country’s leading Forcados terminal amid reports of leaks, which may have helped underpin prices.

Meanwhile, stocks slumped as bond yields rose amid reports that President-elect Biden would propose an expansive fiscal stimulus plan, which he subsequently did. Markets appear worried that the effort might push the Federal Reserve to rein in ultra-loose monetary conditions sooner than previously thought.

Looking ahead, a risk-off tilt seems to be solidifying in the final hours of the trading week. Bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing convincingly lower and crude oil prices are following suit having seemingly recoupled with overall sentiment trends.

More of the same may be ahead if the downbeat mood is amplified by economic data. US PPI may add to Fed-linked worries if the figures top expectations, echoing the trend in recent price-growth statistics. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan is seen showing that consumer confidence cooled this month.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are testing resistance just below the $54/bbl figure, marked by the 50% Fibonacci expansion. A daily close above that may set the stage for a challenge of the 61.8% level at 55.84. Negative RSI divergence warns of ebbing upside momentum however, hinting at potential topping. A turn back below the 38.2% Fib at 52.15 faces a formidable hurdle in the 49.41-51.03 inflection zone.

Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are marking time in a familiar congestion area just above the $1800/oz handle once again. A daily close below support at 1817.13 may set the stage for a retest of former resistance in the 1747.74-65.30 region. Alternatively, a push above the 1860-70 zone might clear the way for another probe above the $1900/oz mark. On balance, the near-term technical bias appears to be bearish.

Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Market Risk Appetite Sours

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
AUD/NZD Aims Higher with Chinese Economic Data in Focus
AUD/NZD Aims Higher with Chinese Economic Data in Focus
2021-01-14 00:00:00
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
Euro Hit by Italian Political Risks, GBP Gains Despite Firm USD - US Market Open
2021-01-13 14:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude