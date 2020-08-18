0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Faces High Probability Breakout, Dollar Reversal Plans Stumble
2020-08-18 04:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
Silver Price Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Emerges Amid Rebounding Bond Yields
2020-08-18 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rates Outlook Hinges on Upcoming Brexit Negotiations
2020-08-18 07:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-08-17 20:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out:https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/er8sd8QcBL
  • Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/18/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Track-Stocks-on-Walmart-Home-Depot-Earnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #crudeoil #OOTT #Walmart #HomeDepot
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT for insight on London #FX and #CFD trading. Register here: https://t.co/AoM3UvLtcF https://t.co/S6N1Tf7M2O
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/arOQEryLtA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/siBibkSWzL
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/CvUemQau4U
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/9dhCN2gpqY
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/7VY7cZ0k89
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

2020-08-18 06:09:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

  • Crude oil prices edge up in risk-on trade, familiar range still holding
  • Gold prices extend recovery, move to challenge $2000/oz figure anew
  • Top retailers’ earnings guidance may be formative for risk sentiment

Crude oil prices tracked higher against the backdrop of improving risk appetite yesterday, inching upward alongside the bellwether S&P 500 stock index. Meaningful trend development proved absent as expected however, with the WTI benchmark managing little more than a nudge of the narrow congestion range that has confined it for the better part of two months.

Gold prices likewise managed gains as the risk-on mood dulled the appeal of cash and weighed on the US Dollar, speaking to the metal’s anti-fiat credentials. Tellingly, real interest rates pushed deeper into negative territory, encouraging capital flows toward alternative stores of value. Bullion has now managed to retrace over half of last week’s steep selloff and stands to challenge the $2000/oz threshold once again.

Looking ahead, second-quarter earnings reports from US retail giants Walmart, Kohl’s and The Home Depot are in focus. Household consumption is by far the most dominant driver of growth in the world’s largest economy, contributing close to 70 percent of GDP. With that in mind, guidance from these firms may prove to be formative for the markets’ baseline business cycle outlook.

A downbeat disposition coupled with continued deadlock in US fiscal stimulus negotiations may spook the markets, especially considering the proximity of Wednesday’s release minutes from July’s FOMC meeting. That document may reiterate the central bank’s intent to hold off from expanding its stimulus toolkit further, at least for now. Taken together, this might pressure crude oil and gold prices alike.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices remain pinned below resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. A daily close above this threshold looks likely to target the $50/bbl figure next. Alternatively, a reversal below swing low support at 38.74 may set the stage to revisit the 34.38-78 inflection zone.

Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are probing the $2000/oz figure once again after rebounding from rising trend line support guiding them upward since March. Establishing a foothold back above this barrier eyes the swing top at 2076.58 next. Alternatively, a move back below 1955.90 puts the bounds of the uptrend back in play.

Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
Australian Dollar Eyes RBA Minutes as Sino-US Tensions Flare Up
2020-08-17 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up Despite OPEC+ Output Rise, Demand Drop
2020-08-17 06:16:00
AUD Cautiously Eyes Chinese Data Ahead of Sino-US Trade Talks
AUD Cautiously Eyes Chinese Data Ahead of Sino-US Trade Talks
2020-08-13 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.