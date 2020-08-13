0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Builds Range – Chart Levels Eyed
2020-08-12 14:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Bull Flag in Play as Covid-19 Case Numbers Taper
2020-08-12 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for Impact with US-Iran Tensions Brewing
2020-08-13 03:00:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Index Flops as Rotation Trade Sends Stocks & Yields Surging
2020-08-12 20:00:00
Nasdaq – ‘The’ Line-in-the-Sand to Watch; S&P 500, Dow Jones to Follow
2020-08-12 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years
2020-08-13 06:11:00
Hang Seng Gains Before US-China Talks, Gold Prices Stabilize
2020-08-13 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Within Easy Reach of Record, GBPUSD and NZDUSD Refuse Drive
2020-08-13 04:00:00
UK Q2 GDP Falls by a Record 20.4% But Signs of a Recovery Appear, GBPUSD Unchanged
2020-08-12 06:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting to Buck the Downtrend
2020-08-12 08:30:00
US Dollar Consolidates Below Critical Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-10 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (JUL) Actual: 0.5% Previous: -1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/6b3JtrSQnP
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/4hIQtGPL0N
  • Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/08/13/Gold-Prices-May-Resume-Selloff-After-Digesting-Largest-Drop-in-7-Years.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold https://t.co/aWOvE1KJXc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.83%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EQ77jevtaX
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-13
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/QPW1os7wbE
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.98% Gold: 0.60% Oil - US Crude: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gDZGfvBOHv
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9IwXKOUieT
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.16% US 500: -0.17% Germany 30: -0.24% France 40: -0.50% FTSE 100: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MtMyrT3zZY
Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years

Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years

2020-08-13 06:11:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

GOLD & CRUDE OIL TALKING POINTS:

  • Gold prices pause to digest after biggest one-day drop in over 7 years
  • Crude oil prices rise with stocks but remain capped by chart resistance
  • Souring risk appetite might apply pressure to commodity prices may

Gold prices managed to find near-term support after Tuesday’s dramatic selloff. That came against the backdrop of improving risk appetite, which weighed on haven demand for the US Dollar and drove it lower. That bolstered the appeal of the yellow metal as an anti-fiat alternative.

Sentiment-geared crude oil prices rose amid the broadly risk-on backdrop. The WTI benchmark tellingly tracked alongside the S&P 500 stock index, a bellwether for the prevailing market mood. EIA data showing US inventories shed a larger-than-expected 4.5 million barrels last week may have helped as well.

Looking ahead, optimism may be fading. Shares fell in Asia-Pacific trade and US stock index futures are trading conspicuously flat, warning that bullish conviction may have faltered. Continued deadlock in US fiscal stimulus negotiations may in part explain investors’ darkening mood.

Gold prices may struggle for direction if this translates into renewed risk-off liquidation. A defensive mood might weigh on yields, bolstering bullion’s appeal store-of-value appeal. It may likewise push the Greenback upward however, producing countervailing downward pressure. Crude oil may fall as stocks retreat.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices have paused to consolidate losses having plunged after forming a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, as expected. The drop marked the largest one-day drawdown in over 7 years, so perhaps it is not surprising that a period of digestion has followed.

Tellingly, support-turned-resistance marked by the 38.2%Fibonacci retracementat 1920.71 held up to a retest, with prices failing to close back above the barrier. This may speak to bearish conviction, setting the stage for renewed weakness ahead.

A daily close below the 50% level at 1873.01 looks likely to expose the 1818.14-25.31 zone (July 8 high, 61.8% Fib). Alternatively, reclaiming a foothold above 1920.71 may set the stage for a retest of the 23.6% retracement at 1979.73.

Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years

Gold price chart created using TradingView

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices remain pinned to resistance in the 42.40-43.88 area. A daily close above this barrier looks likely to pave the way for a challenge of the $50/bbl figure. Alternatively, a reversal below initial support at 38.74 might make an opening for a test of the 34.38-78 zone.

Gold Prices May Resume Selloff After Digesting Largest Drop in 7 Years

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Eyes Jobs Data After S&P 500 Touched All-Time High
Australian Dollar Eyes Jobs Data After S&P 500 Touched All-Time High
2020-08-12 23:00:00
NZD/USD May Rise on RBNZ Rate Decision. Tech Stocks Extended Losses
NZD/USD May Rise on RBNZ Rate Decision. Tech Stocks Extended Losses
2020-08-11 23:00:00
Gold Losing Shine on Rising US Rates, NZD/USD Volatility Soars - US Market Open
Gold Losing Shine on Rising US Rates, NZD/USD Volatility Soars - US Market Open
2020-08-11 13:00:00
Gold Prices Sink as Inflation Expectations Drop and US Dollar Gains
Gold Prices Sink as Inflation Expectations Drop and US Dollar Gains
2020-08-11 06:04:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.