We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, EU Stoxx 50 Stock Traders to Focus on Recovery Fund Talks
2020-07-13 07:00:00
AUD May Fall on US-China Trade Deal Fears, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC Meeting
2020-07-13 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large
2020-07-13 06:10:00
AUD May Fall on US-China Trade Deal Fears, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC Meeting
2020-07-13 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-12 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Key Support Level Holds Up
2020-07-13 09:30:00
Gold Price Holds Near 2020 High as RSI Flirts with Overbought Zone
2020-07-13 05:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Running Into Resistance, Busy Week Ahead
2020-07-13 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-12 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Bullish on Coronavirus Surge, US Earnings Season
2020-07-11 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Missed today's Cross-Market Weekly Outlook webinar? See the recording here - https://t.co/Gbz5wXsUvv
  • Last week, Gold rallied to a near eight-year high then retreated after. Will today’s Fed member William’s speech (16:30UK) boost the precious metal’s rally? #Gold, #Fed, #USD https://t.co/ScCkyDTh87
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/WewarBpt91
  • Makes next week's earnings release interesting...#Tesla https://t.co/D75ZsKyLKj
  • Silver above $19 and at a new 10-month high #silver #xagusd @DailyFXTeam Price/chart via @IGcom https://t.co/xO8DePDR1r
  • US earning season returns this week with the banks kicking off proceedings. - Netflix $NFLX figures released Thursday. Reminder, GS upgraded their 12M PT to $670 https://t.co/ZJSW0JgoJe
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/h9yhdzk4oT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MNkv4bhSGv
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.75% Gold: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V276KEBnGx
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CC2A87Yoz7
Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large

Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large

2020-07-13 06:10:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

Crude oil prices rose alongside stocks on Friday amid a broad-based recovery in market-wide risk appetite. The cheery backdrop proved negative for gold prices despite its negative influence on the US Dollar – whose losses typically help lift the metal – as yields rose, sapping the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets.

Asia-Pacific markets picked up on the positive lead at the start of the new trading week and more of the same looks likely ahead. Bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing convincingly higher before the opening bell on Wall Street. A sparse data docket presents seemingly few roadblocks to continuation.

On balance, that bodes well for the cycle-sensitive WTI contract. Follow-through may be limited however traders look ahead with unease at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Gold prices are back on offense, capitalizing on its anti-fiat credentials as the Greenback remains pressured while yields steady near Friday’s close.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices managed to hang on at trend line support guiding them higher since late May. Near-term resistance is in the 42.40-43.88 area, with a daily close above that likely to open the door for a challenge of the 50/bbl figure. Alternatively, breaching support sees the next notable inflection point at 34.78.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are in consolidation mode after taking out resistance at 1789.78,the 38.2% expansion. The next upside barrier is marked by the 50%level at 1827.82, with a break above that eyeing the 61.8% Fib at 1864.86. Neutralizing the near-term upside bias in earnest probably calls for a daily close below 1747.74.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large

Gold price chart created using TradingView

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

COMMODITY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD May Fall on Covid Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War
USD May Fall on Covid Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War
2020-07-12 23:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
Crude Oil Prices Eye US Jobless Claims Data as Lockdowns Return
2020-07-09 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.