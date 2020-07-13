Crude Oil Prices May Rise with Stocks But OPEC+ Meeting Looms Large

CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

Crude oil prices rose alongside stocks on Friday amid a broad-based recovery in market-wide risk appetite. The cheery backdrop proved negative for gold prices despite its negative influence on the US Dollar – whose losses typically help lift the metal – as yields rose, sapping the appeal of non-interest-bearing assets.

Asia-Pacific markets picked up on the positive lead at the start of the new trading week and more of the same looks likely ahead. Bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing convincingly higher before the opening bell on Wall Street. A sparse data docket presents seemingly few roadblocks to continuation.

On balance, that bodes well for the cycle-sensitive WTI contract. Follow-through may be limited however traders look ahead with unease at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Gold prices are back on offense, capitalizing on its anti-fiat credentials as the Greenback remains pressured while yields steady near Friday’s close.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices managed to hang on at trend line support guiding them higher since late May. Near-term resistance is in the 42.40-43.88 area, with a daily close above that likely to open the door for a challenge of the 50/bbl figure. Alternatively, breaching support sees the next notable inflection point at 34.78.

Crude oil price chart created using TradingView

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are in consolidation mode after taking out resistance at 1789.78,the 38.2% expansion. The next upside barrier is marked by the 50%level at 1827.82, with a break above that eyeing the 61.8% Fib at 1864.86. Neutralizing the near-term upside bias in earnest probably calls for a daily close below 1747.74.

Gold price chart created using TradingView

