We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as UK Bank Stocks Tumble
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Russia is not planning to increase oil production amid oversupply #OOTT
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/vGl9cMVz7j
  • EUR Eurozone Final March Manufacturing PMI Actual: 44.5 Preliminary: 44.8
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/15Kz57FDIh
  • EUR Germany Final Manufacturing PMI Actual: 45.4 Prelim: 45.7
  • EUR France Final March Manufacturing PMI Actual: 43.2 Prelim: 42.9
  • EUR Italy March Manufacturing PMI Actual: 40.3 Forecast: 41.0 Previous: 48.7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HdeJ9Ui7uS
  • 🇨🇭 CHF PMI Manufacturing (MAR), Actual: 43.7 Expected: 42.2 Previous: 49.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.13% Silver: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/s2nDZlZiUv
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin

Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin

2020-04-01 07:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil and Gold Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices have edged back up after a dismal quarter
  • Markets may hope that something can be done to address supply glut, but demand remains stricken
  • Gold prices headed up from their two-week lows

Crude oil prices were up but had pared most of their gains in Asia on Wednesday having endured the worst month and calendar quarter on record as March bowed out.

Energy prices rose a little in US hours on Tuesday after it was reported that US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will direct officials to address the stabilization of oil markets. Oil prices remain close to eighteen-year lows after massive falls this year. The demand-destruction promised by the coronavirus has met a supply glut from Russia and Saudi Arabia who’ve engaged in price cutting having failed to agree on output restrictions at the start of March.

However. prices are closing in again on the psychologically important $20/barrel level, and market watchers speculate that prices could actually turn negative as supply facilities fill up if no action is taken. It remains unclear what action the US and Russia plan to take, but whatever it turns out to be can presumably only address the supply side of a market which will face a huge demand hit until the coronavirus is defeated.

Inventory numbers from the Department of Energy are coming up during the US session.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 14% 4%
Weekly 45% 12% 40%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

There was another glimmer of economic hope from China Wednesday as it was revealed that the private manufacturing sector returned to expansion last month, if only by a whisker. This incredible revival mirrored that of the state sector already seen, but markets seem wary. They may well be right to be so given the likely weak demand for manufactured goods with many economies under effective lockdown.

Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 3% -1%
Weekly 25% 46% 30%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold prices climbed away from two week lows in Asia having notched up a sixth straight quarter of gains in the fist three months of 2020.

The commodity remains vulnerable to the impulse to cash out when losses are seen elsewhere and, given the weak outlook for growth and inflation, many investors seeking haven are more likely to hold the US Dollar instead of gold. However, the manifest uncertainty now stalking markets looks likely to shore up the gold bid.

Virus headlines permitting, markets will look to US employment statistics from the Automated Data Processing company later in the global day, with the Institute for Supply Management’s look at manufacturing also due.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil, Daily Chart

Crude oil prices continue to display the narrow daily ranges indicative of hesitation, and despite the obvious downside bias the market seems unable to imagine sub-$20 prices without some new fundamental catalyst. This doesn’t mean they won’t be seen of course but, for the moment, the lows of March are providing support just below the market. Should they give way then the low from November 2001 at $16.81 will be in unavoidable focus.

The bulls have yet to seriously threaten even near-term resistance and must be regarded as out of the game until the $27.22 region is retaken.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Month-end selling pushed gold through its previous range base of $1575/62/ounce, with that point now acting as near-term resistance. Still, falls have not been particularly marked on the break, with March 12’s closing low of $1575.62 now acting as support. Durable falls below that will put the $1500 psychological support point in focus, along with, possibly, the $1451.99 low from March 16.

However, in the current fundamental environment falls to those levels seem very likely to bring the buyers back, possibly in force.

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
US Dollar Rises on Month End Flows, Fed Announces Further Liquidity Tools - US Market Open
US Dollar Rises on Month End Flows, Fed Announces Further Liquidity Tools - US Market Open
2020-03-31 13:40:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street
Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street
2020-03-31 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.