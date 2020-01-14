We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
Post-NFP EUR/USD Strength Undermined by January Open Range
2020-01-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
2020-01-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY - Consolidation Before The Next Leg Higher?
2020-01-14 08:43:00
US Dollar May Rise on CPI Data, EU Trade Talks and Fed-Speak
2020-01-14 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Mersch says the economy and inflation appears to be stabilising $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/f6ckeJ4SZY
  • CBI Chief Economist says confidence boost after UK election will not be a game-changer and sees the UK's annual growth at 1-1.5% in the next couple of years $GBP
  • 1917 is a must-watch film. Easy 10/10.
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.23% Oil - US Crude: -0.28% Silver: -1.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pX1Ln34GR0
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/tH0dqdseZu
  • UK PM Johnson very likely that the UK gets a comprehensive trade deal with the EU by the end of the year, adds that we always have to budget for a complete failure of common sense $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BPpngmXK4V
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.01% US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ytKSr7b4Gq
  • Missed this week's #AUDUSD outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/0C5GKpALeW Topics included: - Drivers of #AUDUSD price trend - US-China #trade deal - 2020 US presidential #election - Impact of #Fed policy - Ongoing no-deal #Brexit risk
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite

Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite

2020-01-14 06:58:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Gold prices edged down again as markets looked to Wednesday’s trade deal signing
  • There may be some scope for disappointment, but markets are hopeful that more progress will be made
  • Crude oil was steady, with the market eyeing the possibility of increased demand

Gold prices continued to slip on Tuesday with overall global risk appetite still on the up as the markets eye an interim trade deal between China and the United States due to be signed in Washington on Wednesday.

The US has also dropped its designation of China as currency manipulator, which has lightened the mood still further, with markets sensing that there’s some chance of broadly improved relations between the world’s two largest economies.

A senior US Chamber of Commerce official tempered expectations somewhat when he was reported by CNBC as saying on Monday that the deal will ‘stop the bleeding’ but won’t provide an end to trade war as significant challenges remain.

Chinese trade data for December came in extremely strongly, with the country’s customs department saying that imports from the US had improved markedly- even before the deal is signed. Gold prices slipped a little after the data although, paradoxically, so did Chinese stocks. In a world worried about Chinese debt levels, strong numbers can be seen as ‘bad news’ to the extent that they might stay Beijing’s stimulus and make it harder for borrowers to roll their commitments over.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -8% -4%
Weekly 0% -12% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices have clearly also shed their Iran-related gains, but they remain comparatively elevated, a fact perhaps at odds with the risk appetite evident elsewhere.

Gold Prices, Daily Chart

Falls have so far been arrested close to the top of an admittedly broad trading range which, with small exceptions, has bounded activity since August 2019. Still, prices remain close to levels not previously seen since 2013, and support from last September in the $1522 area will likely hold the bears should prices break back into their former range.

Crude Oil Prices Still Surprisingly Weak on Daily Charts

Crude oil prices were steady meanwhile, with that trade deal very much the market focus. China and the US remain after all by far the world’s biggest two national energy consumers so the prospect of increased demand from both is a powerful prop, especially as traditional producers have cut supply.

US inventory data this week are expected to show further drawdowns too, according to an influential survey from Reuters and this expectation may also be supporting prices.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US crude oil prices have fallen sharply since markets began to judge that there was little chance of escalating military conflict between the US and Iran.

Crude Oil, Daily Chart.

Given the rather broader market optimism seen elsewhere it is perhaps a little surprising that prices should now be flirting with the bottom of their uptrend channel and its is plausible to suggest that the removal of Iran-related risk premiums has perhaps gone a little far, given the market’s obvious vigor before the Iran story broke at all.

Still for now prices are flirting with 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rise from October’s low’s to this month’s peaks. That comes in at $58.19/barrel and a break below this on a daily or weekly closing basis would probably see that uptrend channel broken too. Still, the market looks a little oversold right now and, given that increased risk appetite elsewhere, a bounce back well into the channel may be seen assuming Wednesday’s trade deal doesn’t disappoint.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -7% 9%
Weekly 71% -45% 19%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator
2020-01-14 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Trade – Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Trade – Loonie Levels
2020-01-13 20:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
2020-01-13 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.