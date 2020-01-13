We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Challenge Uptrend
2020-01-13 01:00:00
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
2020-01-11 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Fall on Industrial Data After BoE Warning
2020-01-13 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-01-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
2020-01-13 03:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
2020-01-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Gold Price to Stage Larger Pullback on RSI Sell Signal
2020-01-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries
2020-01-13 06:50:00
Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone May Rally on Trade War Optimism
2020-01-13 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/jzUJ82thVH
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/R30LAp4xDU
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/PfHXSnxDU2
  • The $JPY may resume a five-year rise against the New Zealand Dollar if prices make good on a Head-and-Shoulders pattern, pushing NZD/JPY toward 70.00. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/zK0eeqdWp6 https://t.co/6NGvzPGQ9Z
  • The $SGD has more room to give before its strength against the US Dollar is at risk. Key resistance is maintaining the medium-term USD/MYR downtrend for now. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/j1RWZ7bbH7 https://t.co/Vgv3obSHO0
  • Here is my trading video for the week ahead: 'Dow Record, Oil Retreat and $AUDUSD Trend Intent Top My Watchlist' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/11/SP-500-and-Dow-Record-Highs-and-USDCAD-NFP-Volatility-Risk.html https://t.co/nhpkptacSK
  • The #Euro has broken the bounds of December’s upswing, exposing three-month trend support. Clearing that may set the stage for a drop toward the 1.07 figure. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/We6xxy84Bi https://t.co/Obbfi3QnnT
  • So much for the downside breakout in $AUDJPY, another great example of how important confirmation is when looking at technical analysis #AUD #JPY #technicalanalysis https://t.co/g5IkeK9Gbt
  • The $AUD has been battered by kneejerk volatility on US-Iran geopolitical risks. AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may extend their losses on positioning and technical signals.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/YJyyADV8f0 https://t.co/av4awI6sgp
  • $USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9656 S2: 0.9693 S1: 0.9711 R1: 0.9748 R2: 0.9767 R3: 0.9804 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries

Crude Oil Prices Edge Up as US-China Trade Hopes Supplant Iran Worries

2020-01-13 06:50:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Gold and Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices inched up as US-China trade hopes returned to the fore
  • Investors seem more sanguine that war between Iran and the US is not coming
  • Still, gold prices retain significant underlying strength
Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 9% 2%
Weekly 4% -5% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices edged very slightly higher in Asia on Monday as investors looked forward to the planned signing of an initial US-China trade deal which remains slated for Wednesday.

They surged early last week after the killing of a key Iranian commander, in Baghdad, by a US drone strike only for that obvious risk premium to be scaled back as Washington and Iran backed away from full-scale military conflict. The situation remains tense and fluid, however. Four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in an attack on an airbase Sunday, while the US has refused demands to withdraw its own troops from Iraq.

Still, US-China trade and the looming corporate earnings season are keeping the energy bid in place. While there’s plenty of likely market interest in the coming week’s scheduled events, Monday doesn’t offer any likely market movers. Investors will have to wait for trade deal details on Wednesday and, probably, the release of official Chinese growth numbers on Friday.

Gold Pressured as Risk Appetite Favors Bolder Choices

Gold prices took a modest hit through the session. Trade hopes contrived once again to support risk appetite and weigh on counter-cyclical ‘haven’ assets such as the yellow metal and the Japanese Yen. A broadly stronger US Dollar may have also detracted from gold’s charms.

The trade deal itself may well disappoint markets, with the real meat of a substantial trade accord left to the second phase agreement which at this point has no time frame. A Wall Street Journal report on Saturday said that the two sides have consented to semi-annual talks to push reform and resolve any disputes. The markets seem to have taken this as a positive step forward, but all the same gold remains very close to last year’s highs on its daily charts, with very little obvious profit-taking impetus kicking in.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

US Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

US crude oil prices’ recent falls seem a little overdone in the context of the strong bid which preceded last week’s Iraq-induced swoon. They seem to be bottoming out above the key 50% Fibonacci retracement level of their strong rise between October 2019 and this month.

However, there seems little appetite to push back to the top of the uptrend channel which bulls dominated for much of December. This suggests that there could be more doubt about the forthcoming trade agreement than might be though from a look at global equity.

The big near-term question will be whether the market can build a durable base around current levels or whether the uptrend channel must face a test. The market now looks quite neutral in terms of momentum so the week’s daily chart action could be instructive.

Gold Technical Analysis

The monthly chart shows the resilience of gold’s underlying haven bid even as markets move to price in a little more world-trade optimism.

Gold Prices, Monthly Chart

Prices remain very close to their 2019 peaks and at highs not previously seen for more than five years. It’s worth pointing out thought hat January’s performance has been flattered by increased demand stemming from worries that military confrontation between Iran and the US would escalate.

Had that not been so January’s candlestick would probably look a lot more like the four which preceded it, and the impression that gold prices might be topping out around current levels would be stronger than it now looks.

Where the metal closes out this month promises to be fascinating. The bulls have clearly had a good year, but they still have a lot of work to do if they’re to claw back all the steep fall seen between October 2012 and June 2013. 2019’s rise did about half the job, and the rest looks like a big ask if risk appetite holds up.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 2%
Weekly 75% -52% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Commodity Trading Resources

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
2020-01-13 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels
2020-01-10 17:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
US Dollar Price Gains as British Pound Falls, NZD/USD Rate to Rise?
US Dollar Price Gains as British Pound Falls, NZD/USD Rate to Rise?
2020-01-10 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.