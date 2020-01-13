We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: 2020 Opening Range Points to Further Losses
2020-01-11 04:00:00
New Year, Old Policies: Maintain the Path on Interest Rates - Central Bank Watch
2020-01-10 18:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD
2020-01-11 22:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Sinks into Support– GBP Levels
2020-01-10 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade
2020-01-13 03:00:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going
2020-01-13 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Is the Gold Price Break a False Alarm?
2020-01-11 19:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Gains Driven by Confluent Crosswinds
2020-01-10 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Oil Price Needs Support, Eyes US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-11 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Searches for Support after Sliding 10%
2020-01-10 20:23:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/jzUJ82thVH
  • $AUD and S&P/ASX 200 stock index price action warns that investors are pining for RBA rate cuts amid worries about weakness in the local economy. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/xPc5Cq6blN https://t.co/R30LAp4xDU
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/PfHXSnxDU2
  • The $JPY may resume a five-year rise against the New Zealand Dollar if prices make good on a Head-and-Shoulders pattern, pushing NZD/JPY toward 70.00. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/zK0eeqdWp6 https://t.co/6NGvzPGQ9Z
  • The $SGD has more room to give before its strength against the US Dollar is at risk. Key resistance is maintaining the medium-term USD/MYR downtrend for now. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/j1RWZ7bbH7 https://t.co/Vgv3obSHO0
  • Here is my trading video for the week ahead: 'Dow Record, Oil Retreat and $AUDUSD Trend Intent Top My Watchlist' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/11/SP-500-and-Dow-Record-Highs-and-USDCAD-NFP-Volatility-Risk.html https://t.co/nhpkptacSK
  • The #Euro has broken the bounds of December’s upswing, exposing three-month trend support. Clearing that may set the stage for a drop toward the 1.07 figure. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/We6xxy84Bi https://t.co/Obbfi3QnnT
  • So much for the downside breakout in $AUDJPY, another great example of how important confirmation is when looking at technical analysis #AUD #JPY #technicalanalysis https://t.co/g5IkeK9Gbt
  • The $AUD has been battered by kneejerk volatility on US-Iran geopolitical risks. AUD/USD and AUD/JPY may extend their losses on positioning and technical signals.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/YJyyADV8f0 https://t.co/av4awI6sgp
  • $USDCHF Daily Pivot Points: S3: 0.9656 S2: 0.9693 S1: 0.9711 R1: 0.9748 R2: 0.9767 R3: 0.9804 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade

Japanese Yen Hits Trendline Resistance. Focus Moves to Earnings, Trade

2020-01-13 03:00:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • The Yen market is overwhelmingly driven by fundamentals now
  • However, the Dollar’s bounce has yet to break back above its former uptrend
  • Support for USDJPY looks very firm though
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen wilted last week as the markets moved to price out the prospect of military escalation between the United States and Iran.

Clearly the fundamentals are driving this market now, with investors taking back from the Yen what they gave it in the immediate aftermath of the lethal US airstrike on key Iranian General Qassim Soleimani. With perceived haven assets like the Japanese currency now in less-urgent demand the global market overall is looking with hope to both the looming US corporate earnings season and this week’s scheduled signing of a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

However, technically speaking it is notable that the USDJPY uptrend line from late August, so conclusively shattered by December 30’s Iran-related plunge, still seems to be forming resistance to the subsequent recovery.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

That line continues to cap the market on a daily closing basis but is very close at hand and seems unlikely to do so if risk appetite revives further. A break above it will see May 21, 2019’s high of 110.67 back in bullish focus, where it will remain for as long as that uptrend can hold. However, there seems no great rush to get the pair back up there and this week’s risk events could be crucial to its chances.

Support looks firm in a broad band some way below the market between the first and second Fibonacci retracements of the rise up from August’s lows to the peaks of early December.

Meanwhile the New Zealand Dollar has arguably weathered last week’s risk-off storm better than did its US big brother. NZDJPY’s uptrend channel has remained clearly unbroken, with the cross now attempting to break out of the trading range established within it.

New Zealand Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

December’s top of 73.50 is an eight-month peak, but it’s also one that didn’t hold for long when it was made. The market quickly traded back into range. A repeat performance is something to be on watch for as the market climbs back toward that figure.

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major Japanese economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Japanese Yen Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?ref-author=Cottle.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
2020-01-10 10:30:00
USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
2020-01-10 10:03:00
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
2020-01-10 02:00:00
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Prices Plunge
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Prices Plunge
2020-01-09 20:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.