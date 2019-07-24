CRUDE OIL & GOLD TALKING POINTS:

Crude oil prices rose with stocks in risk-on Wall Street trade. Markets cheered after the US Congress reached a debt ceiling deal with the White House, reducing uncertainty and unlocking some capacity for fiscal policy support. Meanwhile, hopes for easing US-China trade war tensions emerged as a meeting between President Trump and key tech executives hinted that lowering sales restrictions on Huawei may be on the table.

The chipper move translated into higher bond yields. The US Dollar had been trending higher since the prior day, and an upshift in rates-based support certainly didn’t hurt. Taken together, that understandably eroded support for non-interest-bearing and anti-fiat assets to the detriment of gold prices.

Crude Oil Prices May See Clashing Cues in Eurozone PMI, EIA Data

Looking ahead, a downbeat set of Eurozone PMI figures might pull the spotlight back to the broader slowdown in global growth, souring sentiment and nudging oil back downward. Losses might be capped if EIA inventory data – where a 4.4-million-barrel drawdown is expected – registers closer to yesterday’s API projection calling for a mammoth 10.96-million-barrel drop.

As for gold, a risk-off shift in the markets’ mood might see lower bond yields competing for influence with a US Dollar buoyed by liquidity demand. If scope for pricing in further Fed easing is as exhausted as it seems, the Greenback might prevail and pressure the yellow metal downward.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold prices are probing lower after putting in a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario. A daily close below trend line support at 1406.62 exposes the July 1 low at 1381.91. Alternatively, an upturn through resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 1447.89 targets the 50% level at 1468.27.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Crude oil prices are digesting losses above support at 54.84, with a modest bounce retracing a bit of recently lost ground. Immediate resistance is capped at 58.19, with a break above that opening the door to retest the 60.04-84 area. Renewed selling pressure that pierces support probably targets the 49.41-50.60 zone next.

