Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Approach August High
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Is Russell 2000 About to Stage a Comeback? Will a Cyclical Relief Help IWM?
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Struggling to Get Above 1800 - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-15 21:15:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (SEP) Actual: 4.4% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Lumber prices formed a Cup and Handle pattern, indicating a potential reversal from its preceding downtrend. Watch for a…
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (SEP) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-16
  • RT @FxWestwater: Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/16/Nasdaq-100-Forecast-Risk-Assets-Look-Higher-on-Upbeat-APAC-Data-Australian-Jobs-Report-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $AUDU…
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts on USD with our free guide, available today: https://t.co/mHlnWhIEuI https://t.co/Z813lWEwb1
  • 🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: ¥-635.4B Expected: ¥-47.7B Previous: ¥439.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (11/SEP) Actual: ¥1761.4B Previous: ¥1043.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • The S&P 500, Dow Jones and DAX 30 could be at risk of falling as retail traders continue increasing their upside exposure in these indices. What are the key technical levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OJByiwIppr https://t.co/HTOkz6nimK
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: ¥-47.7B Previous: ¥441B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (11/SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1043.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Risk Assets Turn Higher on APAC Data, Australian Jobs Report Eyed

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Nasdaq 100, Risk Trends, Australian Jobs, New Zealand GDP – Talking Points

  • US stocks rise as traders shift back into risk assets, tech leads
  • Australian jobs data presents high potential risk event in APAC
  • New Zealand GDP impresses, RBNZ rate hike bets swing higher
  • Nasdaq 100 gains after finding support at key moving averages

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast

Asia Pacific markets look set to open higher following upbeat trading in New York on Wednesday and a blowout New Zealand GDP report. US stocks closed higher across the major equity indexes, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and small-cap focused Russell 2000 indexes leading the gains. The safe-haven US Dollar fell versus a basket of major peers, while the risk sensitive Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar caught bids.

Treasury yields gained overnight amid the renewal of risk taking, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising nearly 2%. That move retraced a large portion of the move seen earlier this week after the US CPI print disappointed expectations. Gold prices fell over 0.5% as traders ditched the government bonds, suggesting that the market's initial reaction to the CPI print pushing back tapering may have been overblown. The rollback in yields was also a tailwind for growth-sensitive technology stocks.

Traders are eagerly awaiting Australia’s August job numbers, due out this morning. Analysts expect an employment change of -80.0k jobs, according to a Bloomberg survey. That would be the worst job loss for the economy since May 2020, when Australia lost 264.8k jobs. The downbeat figures stems from lockdowns across New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, which have been in place for months as Covid sweeps across the states.

The Australian Dollar is down over 5% since June versus the US Dollar. Given Australia’s well-choreographed policy responses to Covid, the Aussie Dollar likely already has a good portion of the current economic slowdown already priced in. That said, AUD/USD may move higher if the job numbers surprise to the upside. Alternatively, a weaker-than-expected print will likely reinforce the RBA’s dovish policy outlook, which may weigh further on the Australian Dollar.

Elsewhere, New Zealand reported its second-quarter gross domestic product growth figures. Q2 GDP year-over-year growth crossed the wires at 17.4%, surpassing the 16.1% Bloomberg surveyed consensus forecast. That was the best growth on record. The New Zealand Dollar accelerated higher following the data prints. The one-year overnight index swap has been on the move higher lately, nearly eclipsing its August high. This indicates bullish rate hike bets are increasing for the RBNZ.

new zealand dollar rbnz rate bets

Nasdaq Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) ended a five-day losing streak on Wednesday, gaining 0.78% at close. A bearish Engulfing Candlestick formed early in the multi-day selloff on the four-hour chart. Prices fell to the rising 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which provided support. The upward price action appears to have averted a MACD cross below the center line, a bearish sign. RSI is also tracking higher within neutral territory.

NDX 4-Hour Chart

ndx chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed
AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed
2021-09-14 23:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
Gold Prices May Drop as US CPI Drives Fed Outlook Speculation
2021-09-14 06:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100