USD/CAD Downtrend Resumes as Powell Calms Stock Market, Nikkei 225 at Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
US Dollar Tests Key Support: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/JPY
2021-02-23 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-23 21:30:00
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Will Resistance Stop the GBP/USD Rally?
2021-02-23 22:05:00
US Dollar Tests Key Support: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/JPY
2021-02-23 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

NZD/USD Rises as RBNZ Keeps OCR at 0.25% and QE at Current Pace

USD/CAD Downtrend Resumes as Powell Calms Stock Market, Nikkei 225 at Risk

USD/CAD Downtrend Resumes as Powell Calms Stock Market, Nikkei 225 at Risk

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Nikkei 225, Jerome Powell, RBNZ, Stock Markets – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell quelled market volatility, USD/CAD extended losses
  • APAC markets have the RBNZ to look forward to, will NZD/USD decline on it?
  • Nikkei 225 may gap lower, room for losses apparent given distance to key SMA
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

At a first glance, taking a look at Wall Street’s performance revealed a relatively neutral session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underperforming (-0.50%). The Dow Jones and S&P 500 climbed 0.05% and 0.13% respectively. But, this followed deep downside gaps, which were eventually filled in. The VIX market ‘fear gauge’ temporarily spiked to its highest in three weeks.

Sentiment was drastically deteriorating heading into the Federal Reserve’s semi-annual monetary policy report. This might have been due to profit-taking following persistent gains in stock market benchmarks since March. During the report to the Senate Banking Committee, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s dovish stance, likely inspiring investors to ‘buy the dip’.

Mr Powell noted that they are still a longs way from their goals, but that recent developments point to an improved outlook for later this year. He did not express particular concern about rising longer-term Treasury rates, noting that this is due to higher growth and confidence expectations. The central bank also anticipates inflation to be volatile ahead, adding that they do not think it will rise to troubling levels.

Taking a look at foreign exchange markets, the US Dollar was cautiously lower, with the British Pound and Canadian Dollar outperforming. The latter saw a particular boost as sentiment recovered during the latter half of the North American trading session. The Swiss Franc was the worst-performing G10 currency, opening the door to further declines following notable technical breakouts.

Advertisement

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD extended its dominant downtrend since March 2020, closing at its lowest point this year so far. A further downside close under the 1.2590 – 1.2630 support zone may open the door to further losses as lows from April 2018 near. However, positive RSI divergence does show that downside momentum is fading, opening the door to a potential turn higher.

USD/CAD – Daily Chart

USD/CAD Downtrend Resumes as Powell Calms Stock Market, Nikkei 225 at Risk

Chart Created in TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Given the volatile Wall Street session, futures tracking the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng are pointing lower as Wednesday gets going. This may open the door to a cautiously pessimistic tone, placing the growth-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars at risk. NZD/USD is eyeing the RBNZ rate decision due at 1:00 GMT. Then, Governor Adrian Orr will speak during a news conference an hour later.

There may be some room for downside potential in the Kiwi Dollar. Rising longer-term New Zealand government bond yields reflect rising confidence in the economy alongside inflation bets. But, investors may be disappointed if the central bank highlights an improving economic outlook while simultaneously maintaining a dovish monetary policy stance. This may open the door to near-term Kiwi weakness.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around news like the RBNZ?
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis

After Japanese exchanges were offline yesterday for The Emperor’s Birthday, the Nikkei 225 may be eyeing immediate support below at 29933 which is the 38.2% Fibonacci extension. Key resistance sits above at 30645, or the midpoint of the extension. Negative RSI divergence is also present here. There may be room for deeper losses given that the 20-day Simple Moving Average sits around 29165. The latter may come into play to reinstate the dominant uptrend in the event of a turn lower.

Nikkei 225 – Daily Chart

USD/CAD Downtrend Resumes as Powell Calms Stock Market, Nikkei 225 at Risk

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Higher as Treasury Yields Climb on Reflation Theme
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Aim Higher as Treasury Yields Climb on Reflation Theme
2021-02-23 00:00:00
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Japan 225