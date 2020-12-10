British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD React to Brexit Dilemma

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Poised to Extend Rebound
2020-12-10 01:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices set to continue their downward trajectory within this "Descending Channel". An immediate resistance level can be found at US$ 1,870 - the 76.4% Fibonacci extension. https://t.co/ytGLE6bJfp
  • The US Dollar sank, with the Singapore Dollar and Indian Rupee rising. Emerging markets eye external risk as the first vaccine dose is circulated. With stocks at new highs, could profit-taking shake things up? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/m4WZhBjCvj https://t.co/JL7auuZWLo
  • The FDA will meet outside experts on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend a wider distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine after giving the green light on emergency-use authorization on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Canada became the latest major economy to approve Pfizer’s vaccine.
  • China to impose anti-subsidy deposits on Australian Wine - BBG
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.143%) S&P 500 (+0.130%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.049%) [delayed] -BBG
  • RT @FxWestwater: British Pound Outlook: $GBPNZD, $GBPAUD React to #Brexit Dilemma Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/10/British-Pound-Outlook-GBPNZD-GBPAUD-React-to-Brexit-Dilemma.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #GBP https://t.co/90CTxdKi…
  • The Japanese Yen looks set to gain ground against the US Dollar and British Pound. However, the Euro may extend its run higher against the haven-associated currency. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/SLg9yuXHmS https://t.co/Fkt9UXj6bu
  • Mexico reports 11,974 new Covid cases, additional 781 deaths - BBG
  • Precious Metals Analysis: #Gold and #Silver Poised to Extend Rebound - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2020/12/10/Precious-Metals-Analysis-Gold-and-Silver-Poised-to-Extend-Rebound.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GOLD $SLVR #XAUUSD #XAGUSD https://t.co/sJy2e3FxQY
  • The Euro appears poised to continue pushing higher in the near term despite the prospect of further monetary policy easing from the ECB at its upcoming December meeting. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/42LwVMNkVV https://t.co/gGFiRhNACE
British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD React to Brexit Dilemma

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD React to Brexit Dilemma

2020-12-10 00:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD, Brexit, Stimulus, Covid – Talking Points

  • Tech stocks drag US equities lower following antitrust headlines
  • British Pound hit on Brexit blunder after leaders fail to make headway
  • Brexit and US stimulus talks remain market focal points in days ahead
Advertisement

U.S. markets closed in the red after a positive start to the trading session as investors grew less optimistic over ongoing fiscal stimulus discussions on Capitol Hill. Adding to the equity market’s selling was an announcement that Facebook is the subject of a U.S. government antitrust suit. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index led bearish action, with the Nasdaq 100 index closing 2.15% lower, followed by the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Russell 2000 at -0.35%, -0.79%, and -0.82%, respectively.

Ongoing stimulus talks on Capitol Hill appear to have reached yet another sticking point as lawmakers are forced to vote on a one-week stopgap funding measure to delay a government shutdown on Friday. The measure, once signed by the president, will set a new shutdown deadline of December 18. Lawmakers are hoping to attach a stimulus package to the larger spending measure which is viewed as critical amid a sharp rise in Covid cases across the country.

Meanwhile, Brexit headlines dragged the British Pound lower as a last-ditch effort dinner between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended with no apparent progress. Officials cite that large gaps remain between the two sides. However, Ursula von der Leyen suggested the negotiation teams should immediately reconvene to hammer out the obstacles by the end of the weekend before a decision is made.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD 30-Min Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD React to Brexit Dilemma

Chart created with TradingView

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session will likely have a cautious tone as traders digest recent headlines that developed overnight. The New Zealand Dollar is making progress against the Sterling following the most recent Brexit news. GBP/NZD will likely see a dose of volatility later today with the United Kingdom set to release GDP data. The Pound may see volatility against the Euro around the ECB interest rate decision where ECB President Lagarde is expected to expand the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

Despite ongoing Brexit headlines, traders are keeping their eyes on the broader Covid theme, along with U.S. stimulus talks. Vaccine headlines appear largely priced into markets with Pfizer’s vaccine now expected to gain approval in the United States following positive data points. The United Kingdom, and more recently Canada, also approved the drug. The focal point will likely aim on how quickly widespread distribution will take, and what toll Covid can extract before that time.

Still, Australia and New Zealand are seeing a much-improved situation compared to the United Kingdom and the United States. Given the sensitivity to market sentiment in both the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, a Covid-induced pullback in global risk appetite could see an outsized reaction versus Brexit headlines in GBP/AUD and GBP/NZD respectively. The United States hit yet another Covid milestone with hospitalizations hitting new record highs.

U.S. Covid Statistics

COVID Stats US

Source: The Covid Tracking Project

Sterling bulls were advancing against the Kiwi earlier in the session, but Brexit news reversed the British Pound’s fortune. Currently, GBP/NZD faces technical resistance from July and September swing lows along with the downward-sloping 20-day Simple Moving Average. The path higher appears unlikely in the medium-term with the overall trend favoring the downside. Asymmetrical risk factors on the Pound and Kiwi may leave price action near current levels in the short term.

GBP/NZD Daily Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD React to Brexit Dilemma

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/AUD price action is moderating following Brexit-induced Sterling weakness. The Pound’s path against the Australian Dollar appears skewed for further downside on a technical basis, with both the shorter-term 20-day Simple Moving Average and longer-term 200-day indicating downside momentum. Furthermore, recently confirmed trendline resistance from the 2020 swing high will likely look to pressure upside movement.

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

GBPAUD Chart

Chart created by TradingView

GBP/NZD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
2020-12-09 07:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Pause Before Eyeing New Highs
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD May Pause Before Eyeing New Highs
2020-12-09 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/AUD
GBP/NZD