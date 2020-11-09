Dollar May Turn Higher After US Election Outcome Applies Pressure

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as USD Strength Ebbs Away
2020-11-08 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-08 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, US Dollar, US Election Aftermath, Where to?
2020-11-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Election Breakout Drives Fresh Highs
2020-11-07 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook - Brexit Deadline Nears as UK PM Johnson Comes Under the Spotlight
2020-11-07 21:00:00
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
2020-11-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise on Covid-19 Lockdowns, Trump Legal Challenges
2020-11-07 15:00:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had an uncomfortable week and next week is likely to continue in the same vein as Brexit and Covid-19 worries continue. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/WdodeB54Lc https://t.co/xsbbl4h9gL
  • The US registered 126,156 new coronavirus cases on 7th November, marking the second-highest daily count following 132,791 reported on 6th November. https://t.co/q0jYFNsUil
  • The Nikkei 225 index is trading at its highest level since 1991. https://t.co/YxQm4LiVmL
  • Dollar May Turn Higher After US Election Outcome Applies Pressure - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/11/09/Dollar-May-Turn-Higher-After-US-Election-Outcome-Applies-Pressure.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #DollarIndex #FED #USElection
  • Japanese PM Suga: Want to arrange call with Biden to further strengthen alliance - BBG $USD $JPY
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-09
  • BoJ Summary of Opinions: Deflation could take hold if minus CPI lengthy If Covid spreads again, could keep CPI negative No widespread price cuts to boost demand so far - $JPY #BoJ
  • BoJ Summary of Opinions: Should mull ways to enhance policy sustainability Need to monitor risks of deflation Must carefully watch risks in financial system - BBG $JPY #BoJ
  • Why is JPY called a safe haven? What are some factors in its favor this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 https://t.co/7Ls4feFe6y
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+1.10%) S&P 500 (+1.07%) Nasdaq 100 (+1.27%) [delayed] -BBG
Dollar May Turn Higher After US Election Outcome Applies Pressure

Dollar May Turn Higher After US Election Outcome Applies Pressure

2020-11-09 00:04:00
Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC
Share:

US ELECTION, FED, DOLLAR, AUD, JPY, BANK OF JAPAN - TALKING POINTS:

  • US Dollar may turn higher on Fed outlook after election is digested
  • Asia-Pacific stocks, S&P 500 futures point to a risk-on trading bias
  • Trump campaign yet to concede, BOJ Summary of Opinions muted
Advertisement

The US Dollar is digesting recent losses at the weekly trading open. Price action seems relatively staid in the wake of confirmation over the weekend that former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has prevailed over Republican incumbent Donald Trump in last week’s presidential election.

That Mr Biden would emerge victorious was foreshadowed by the polls and to some extent priced in ahead of election day. Risk appetite firmed as the results poured in and appeared to confirm the likelihood of an as-expected outcome, sapping haven demand for the Greenback.

US DOLLAR MAY TURN HIGHER AFTER ELECTION OUTCOME IS DIGESTED

Follow-through now looks to be ebbing, as expected. That may set the stage for the benchmark currency to turn upward as markets ponder the implications of a turn away from dovish extremes on the Fed policy outlook in the wake of the election and following last week’s hands-off tone from the FOMC.

While tightening is still nowhere in sight, the path for benchmark interest rates next year implied in Fed Funds futures has noticeably steepened. The slope of the yield curve has followed suit. This may suggest that after the latest bout of pro-risk USD selling runs its course, the currency may reclaim rates-based support.

US Dollar down as stocks rise, may rebound on favorable Fed outlook turn

Chart created with TradingView

AUSTRALIAN, NEW ZEALAND DOLLARS MAY RISE WITH STOCKS

Looking out to Monday’s trading session, a relatively thin offering on the economic calendar looks likely to keep broader sentiment trends at the forefront. Asia-Pacific bourses are tracking cautiously higher and bellwether S&P 500 futures are pointing to more of the same ahead.

This speaks to a risk-on tilt that might favor cyclical currencies like the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars at the expense of anti-risk alternatives like USD and JPY. The Trump campaign is yet to concede however and may still try to fight the election’s outcome, sending a chill down investors’ spine.

The Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions from October’s policy meeting came and went without incident. The report repeated familiar platitudes, stressing vigilance about the suitability of the stimulus mix and prolonged periods of negative price growth, but offered little actionable news for markets to trade on.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head APAC Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
US Dollar May Rebound as Presidential Election Results Solidify
US Dollar May Rebound as Presidential Election Results Solidify
2020-11-06 00:18:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Election Reversal to Multi-Month Low
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Election Reversal to Multi-Month Low
2020-11-05 18:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR