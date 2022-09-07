 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Can the ECB Stop the Slide? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-09-07 17:42:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-07 15:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-07 15:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Grind into Key Support
2022-09-06 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAUUSD Reclaims $1700 Key Level, Bearish Potential Remains Intact
2022-09-07 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Teeters on Brink of Bear Market as GBP/USD Threatens Support Breakout
2022-09-07 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Collapses Across the Board as the BoJ Ramps Up Bond Purchases
2022-09-07 08:24:00
3 Key Tips For Trading Cryptocurrencies For Beginners

3 Key Tips For Trading Cryptocurrencies For Beginners

Bitcoin