 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
British Pound Under Pressure Following Hot Inflation Data – GBPUSD, EURGBP Setups
2022-08-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Rejected at Resistance
2022-08-17 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
British Pound Under Pressure Following Hot Inflation Data – GBPUSD, EURGBP Setups
2022-08-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes

S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes

Cecilia Sanchez-Corona,

US Stock Market Key Points:

  • The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 posed a bounce after the release of FOMC minutes, which tempered into the close.
  • Mixed corporate earnings and mixed economic data raised questions about the health of the economy.
  • FOMC minutes suggested further interest rate hikes will continue until inflation is subdued.

Most Read:US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes

The major US indices reversed a portion of early-session losses after the release of FOMC minutes from the July rate decision. The indices still finished in the red after opening the session with weakness. A major driver continues to be recessionary fears, and the meeting minutes highlighted a Federal Reserve that doesn’t look to be near a policy pivot.

The Dow Jones lost 171.69 points and closed 0.50% lower, while the S&P 500 ended with a loss of 0.72%.Nearly every sector in the S&P 500 posted declines, except for Energy, after US government data showed a large drawdown in crude inventories, pushing the price of crude oil higher.

The negative tone in stocks was driven by Target after they missed earnings expectations by a wide margin ahead of the open. And as looked at yesterday, the S&P 500 had just found resistance at the 200 day moving average, which continued to hold through today’s session. On the other hand, there was a more positive tone from Lowes, as they reported profits that outpaced analyst projections.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 index came under further pressure closing 1.21% lower, at 13,470.86 points. US multinational semiconductor company, Analog Devices led the decline despite beating corporate earnings expectations because the company warned that economic uncertainty is beginning to affect bookings.

S&P 500 and 200 Day SMA

S&P 500 and 200 Day SMA- Daily Chart Prepared using TradingView

On the economic front, and in-line with yesterday’s disappointing Housing Starts numbers, mortgage applications for the week ending on August 12th fell to its lowest level in twenty-two years. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, data showed that both home purchases and refinance applications declined despite a slight decrease in interest rates amid uncertainty surrounding the US economy. The 30-year mortgage stood at 5.45% vs a 5.99% high seen in June, yet data remained dim.

Surprisingly enough, retail sales data added to the debate as to whether the economy is on solid footing. According to the latest release of the US Census Bureau, the pace of the sales at US retailers was unchanged last month. After rising 0.8% in June, retail sales were flat in July amid a drop of auto and gas station sales. However, compared to twelve months ago, overall retail sales rose 10.3% y/y (vs 8.5% in June) as consumers shifted to online spending.

Such mixed data and still-elevated inflation may contribute to the FOMC’s decision to continue raising interest rates (without explicitly hinting a pace) until further signs of easing are visible. The market is currently pricing-in a 59.5% chance of a 50-basis point rate hike in September.

S&amp;P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Cecilia Sanchez-Corona, Research Team, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Retail Data Walmart and Target Earnings Explained In 60 Seconds
US Retail Data Walmart and Target Earnings Explained In 60 Seconds
2022-08-17 14:30:00
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
2022-08-17 11:30:00
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2022-08-17 11:00:00
How to Trade After a News Release
How to Trade After a News Release
2022-08-17 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Mixed