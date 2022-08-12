US Inflation (CPI) Data Explained In 60 Seconds

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: At Resistance, Parity Retest Could Come Next
2022-08-12 13:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Rally Responds to Former Support Zone
2022-08-12 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Surges Off Support- WTI Levels
2022-08-11 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-12 14:30:00
FTSE 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Softer US CPI Drives Stocks Higher
2022-08-10 15:18:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Signs of Exhaustion Appearing at Key 1800 Level
2022-08-12 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Stalls at Resistance but Bullish Breakout in Play
2022-08-11 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Shrugs Off Marginally Better UK Growth Data
2022-08-12 06:27:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly Low After Failing to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-11 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-11 14:04:00
More View more
US Inflation (CPI) Data Explained In 60 Seconds

US Inflation (CPI) Data Explained In 60 Seconds

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Forex Spreads Trading Strategies & Tips
Forex Spreads Trading Strategies & Tips
2022-08-12 08:30:00
Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success
Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success
2022-08-12 03:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Lose Bullish Steam, but Rally May Still Have Legs to Run
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Lose Bullish Steam, but Rally May Still Have Legs to Run
2022-08-11 20:20:00
The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
The Most Volatile Currency Pairs and How to Trade Them
2022-08-11 06:30:00
Advertisement