3 Key Trading Lessons From Top Women Traders

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
EUR/USD Short-term Technical Outlook: Euro Recovery Stalls into Fed
2022-07-27 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed Decision While Crude Oil Languishes
2022-07-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Forecast: WTI Correction Nears Completion
2022-07-26 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Cable Rises Ahead of FOMC, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2022-07-27 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
More View more
3 Key Trading Lessons From Top Women Traders

3 Key Trading Lessons From Top Women Traders

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2022-07-27 11:15:00
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
2022-07-27 08:30:00
When Can S&P 500 Volatility Break a Stock Diversification Strategy? Analyzing the VIX
When Can S&P 500 Volatility Break a Stock Diversification Strategy? Analyzing the VIX
2022-07-27 06:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fall on Recession Fears ahead of Fed Decision. What’s Next?
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Fall on Recession Fears ahead of Fed Decision. What’s Next?
2022-07-26 20:10:00
Advertisement