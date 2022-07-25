S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await Google and Microsoft’s Earnings, FOMC & US GDP Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Wavers Ahead of FOMC. Will the Fed Surprise with a 100 bp Rate Hike?
2022-07-25 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
2022-07-25 18:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
2022-07-25 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery - Fed Face-off
2022-07-25 19:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-07-25 20:00:00
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await Google and Microsoft’s Earnings, FOMC & US GDP Eyed

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Await Google and Microsoft’s Earnings, FOMC & US GDP Eyed

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US STOCKS OUTLOOK:

  • The S&P 500 ekes out small gain, while the Nasdaq 100 falls for the second day in a row
  • Microsoft and Alphabet’s earnings to steal the spotlight on Tuesday
  • The FOMC monetary policy decision will take the center stage on Wednesday

Most Read: Crude Oil Price Forecast - Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears. What’s Next?

U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday amid cautious sentiment in a session devoid of major drivers or extreme volatility ahead of key corporate earnings from big tech names and high-impact economic events, such as the July FOMC monetary policy decision(Wednesday) and the U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product report (Thursday).

At the closing bell, the S&P 500 advanced 0.13% to 3,966, with the energy sector outperforming across the board on the back of a solid rally in oil and natural gas prices. The Nasdaq 100, for its part, declined 0.55% to 12,328, losing ground for the second day in a row, dragged down by rising U.S. Treasury yields and a sharp decline in Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Adobe share prices.

Looking ahead, there are several catalysts to keep an eye on that that could spark volatility in the equity space this week. On Tuesday, traders should parse financial results from two heavy hitters: Microsoft and Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Both companies, with a combined market capitalization in excess of $3 trillion, are heavily weighted in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, meaning that their stock performance could set the tone on Wall Street.

For Microsoft (MSFT), analysts forecast EPS of $2.28 on sales of $52.87 billion. Meanwhile, Alphabet (GOOGL) is seen reporting earnings per share of $1.28 on revenue of $70.78 billion. While quarterly execution will certainly matter, it is pivotal to pay closer attention to profit guidance to see if these large technology firms are preparing for a significant downturn, considering that they have eased up on hiring.

On Wednesday, all eyes will be on the FOMC interest rate decision. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 bp to 2.25%-2.50% as it presses ahead with aggressive monetary tightening to curb inflation. This move is fully priced in, so traders should focus on Chair Powell’s comments during his press conference.

With U.S. consumer prices expected to cool in the coming months following the recent sell-off in commodity prices and growing recession risks, Powell is unlikely to drop any new hawkish bombshells.This scenario may be somewhat favorable for equities, although earnings and economic activity developments may prove more important for risk assets in the short term.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The Nasdaq 100 rallied strongly early last week, but the upside momentum faded after prices failed to break above resistance near 12,600. From those levels, the index has begun to pullback, falling for two straight sessions on Monday. If selling interest accelerates in the coming days, initial support rests at 12,250. On further weakness, the tech benchmark could slide towards the psychological 12,000 mark, challenging its 50-day simple moving average.

On the flip side, if buyers regain control of the market and trigger a bullish reversal, the first resistance to consider appears around the 12,600 area. If this ceiling is breached, we could see a move towards the 13,000 zone.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

Nasdaq 100 technical chart

Nasdaq 100Daily Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Janet Yellen Weighs in on Recession Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision
Janet Yellen Weighs in on Recession Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Learn to Take Losses Like a Winner
Learn to Take Losses Like a Winner
2022-07-25 13:28:00
3 Types of Forex Analysis
3 Types of Forex Analysis
2022-07-25 10:00:00
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
2022-07-25 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100