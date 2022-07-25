Janet Yellen Weighs in on Recession Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Wavers Ahead of FOMC. Will the Fed Surprise with a 100 bp Rate Hike?
2022-07-25 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
2022-07-25 18:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
2022-07-25 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery - Fed Face-off
2022-07-25 19:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of Monthly Low with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-07-25 20:00:00
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
More View more
Janet Yellen Weighs in on Recession Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision

Janet Yellen Weighs in on Recession Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision

Cecilia Sanchez Corona,

Janet Yellen, the American economist now serving as the 78th US Secretary of Treasury, who also helmed the Federal Reserve (2104 to 2018), told NBC on Sunday the country is not currently in recession.

In a July 24 edition of “Meet the Press,” ahead of the much-anticipated July 26-27 FOMC meeting and the release of the second quarter GDP later this week, Yellen said “there’s a path” to avoid recession.

The Treasury Secretary acknowledged an economic slowdown, and that job creation will continue to soften. However, she said the addition of approximately 375k jobs a month does not suggest the economy is in recession.

Questioned about her slightly optimistic view amid the latest contraction of business activity and the increase in jobless claims, the Treasury Secretary stressed she was not suggesting that a recession will be avoided.

The US Bureau of Economic Affairs announces its official Q2 reading on Thursday, following a contraction in the previous quarter. When asked about the expectations of another negative GDP number, Yellen recognized that in the past, a common definition of recession has been two consecutive quarters of contraction but stressed that recession really means a broad-base weakness of the economy, where all sectors are affected. She accentuated that such scenario is not the case of the US, at least right now.

Yellen observed that even if Thursday’s Q2 GDP shows a decline, she would be surprised if the National Bureau of Economic Research - an organization that considers a broader range of data- declares the US to be in recession as the labor market is still very strong.

During the interview, Yellen highlighted the strength of the labor market as it has brought people back to work after the COVID pandemic lockdowns that led to rapid economic growth of around 5.5% last year. Nevertheless, she recognized that the economy is currently in a period of transition that is necessary and appropriate. She emphasized that consumer spending, industrial output, credit quality and household balance sheets are still in good shape.

When the interview turned to inflation, Yellen commented that the high level of inflation needs to be addressed. And, as we saw from the most recent CPI print, headline inflation remains at 40-year-highs of above 9%. But, we’ll get the next piece of that inflation puzzle shortly after the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. Friday morning brings the release of PCE data for the month of June and this is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. It’s expected to print at 4.7% versus last month’s 4.7% read, which would illustrate a bit of stabilization, albeit at elevated levels of inflation.

US CPI Since January, 2018

Janet Yellen Weighs in on Recession Ahead of the Fed Rate Decision

Prepared by James Stanley

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Learn to Take Losses Like a Winner
Learn to Take Losses Like a Winner
2022-07-25 13:28:00
3 Types of Forex Analysis
3 Types of Forex Analysis
2022-07-25 10:00:00
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
2022-07-25 08:30:00
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
The Federal Reserve Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide
2022-07-25 06:30:00
Advertisement