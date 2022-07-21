How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q3 of 2022

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bounce Cut Short on ECB – Technical Levels
2022-07-21 15:00:00
ECB Hikes Interest Rates by an Outsized 50 BPs, EUR/USD Punches Higher
2022-07-21 12:27:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones to Continue Recovery Bounce
2022-07-21 13:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-21 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD on Track for 6th Consecutive Weekly Decline
2022-07-21 11:00:00
Gold Prices on Course for Worst Month in Over a Year, More Pain Ahead for XAU/USD?
2022-07-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-07-20 14:32:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gyrates Against USD as BOJ Holds Steady on Ultra-Loose Policy
2022-07-21 03:15:00
Look Beyond EURUSD and USDJPY for the Effects of the ECB and BOJ rate Decisions
2022-07-21 03:00:00
More View more
How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q3 of 2022

How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q3 of 2022

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

10 Trading Mistakes to Avoid in Forex Trading
10 Trading Mistakes to Avoid in Forex Trading
2022-07-21 10:30:00
Forex Trading Journal: A How-To and other Forex Trading Tips
Forex Trading Journal: A How-To and other Forex Trading Tips
2022-07-21 09:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-21 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Rallies on Upbeat Sentiment, Tesla’s Earnings Top Forecasts. Now What?
Nasdaq 100 Rallies on Upbeat Sentiment, Tesla’s Earnings Top Forecasts. Now What?
2022-07-20 21:45:00
Advertisement