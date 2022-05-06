News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Hawks Out in Force, EUR/GBP Breakout Ahead of NFP
2022-05-06 11:40:00
Euro Leaps as British Pound Sinks and Rate Hikes Rattle Markets. Where to For EUR/GBP?
2022-05-06 05:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bids Post-FOMC Lose Ground in Early Trading
2022-05-05 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Free-Fall as Traders Capitulate, NFP Eyed for Direction
2022-05-05 21:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Gold Price Outlook Glued to Non-Farm Payrolls as US Dollar Gains After the Fed
2022-05-06 03:30:00
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-05 14:23:00
