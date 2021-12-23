News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-22 16:00:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Upbeat Outlook and Softer US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2021-12-23 01:30:00
Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels
2021-12-22 04:30:00
Wall Street
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-22 21:30:00
Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?
2021-12-21 22:30:00
Gold
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-22 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Impulse Fading - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-21 21:05:00
GBP/USD
News
Bank of England Hiking Cycle: FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Analysis
2021-12-22 17:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-22 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Is the Yen Trapped for the Year?
2021-12-22 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Upbeat Outlook and Softer US Dollar. Where To For WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, Omicron, Nord Stream 2, WTI - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices have recovered from losses earlier in the month
  • Risk appetite and inventory drawdown numbers give oil a lift
  • Energy demand in Europe looms as winter approaches. Will WTI rise?

Crude oil received a boost from a combination of improving risk appetite and decreasing inventory numbers today.

Equities continued their recovery from the sell off earlier in the week as the severity of the impact of Omicron variant may not be as dire as initially thought.

A study from South Africa, where the variant was first identified, found that hospitalisations and mortality rates were much lower than previous strains.

This led to a US Dollar retreat, lifting oil prices and commodities in general.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed that crude inventories had fallen by 4.72 million barrels, more than anticipated. It should be noted though, that there is some seasonality around the numbers.

In the background, European energy prices continue to trade at elevated levels due to the tension between Russia and the EU. The certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany appears to have been pushed out beyond the first half of 2022.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil made a low earlier this month at 62.43, above the previous lows in May and August of 61.59 and 61.74 respectively.

That low saw an outbreak of volatility and the price moved below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. On the first close back inside the band, the price rallied over five days to a high of 73.34. Since then, the price has been mostly moving sideways.

This expansion and contraction of volatility can be observed by the widening and narrowing of the width of the Bollinger Bands.

A Death Cross occurs when a shorter time frame SMA crosses below a longer term SMA. The 21-day SMA has just crossed below the 200-day SMA. Additionally, the 34-day SMA appears likely to cross below the 100-day SMA. This might indicate that a bearish trend could be evolving.

On the topside, resistance may be offered at previous highs and pivot points of 73.34, 74.76, 74.96, 79.33 and 81.81. While on the downside, support is potentially at the previous lows of 66.12, 62.43, 61.74 and 61.56.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Oil - Brent Crude