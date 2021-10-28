News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Long-term Trendline, Inverse Head and Shoulders Neckline - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-28 18:20:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Real Time News
  • Amazon Earnings Summary: - Revenue: $110.8B vs. $111.811B est. - EPS: $6.12 vs. $8.96 est. $AMZN
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.95% Wall Street: 0.64% FTSE 100: 0.19% France 40: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/AO093lCpTe
  • $JPM: : "Investors should buy the dip in cyclical assets, such as value, small caps, energy, financials and EM equities, commodities, and position for yields to resume moving higher. In that regard, we think investors should fade yesterday’s move." $SPX $NDX $RUT
  • EUR/USD rallies to a fresh monthly high (1.1692) as the European Central Bank (ECB) strikes a hawkish outlook. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/We8scd6dmJ https://t.co/8FzOaksVkW
  • RT @jsblokland: Flash crash! #bitcoin https://t.co/IngaLqYcyP
  • GDP #'s disappointed this morning and then $EURUSD caught a bid around the ECB presser. I'm not sure which has been more impactful but we'll get a clue tomorrow with how #DXY responds to PCE https://t.co/1LJr8M8P7G https://t.co/W5BL1DYFeF
  • $USD trying to set support. I'm not sure if this is the low but it'd sure be convenient if it were. Next level down on my chart 92.97, then 92.46 PCE tomorrow, #FOMC next week. #DXY https://t.co/i98TDqCKac https://t.co/9xXJ7uQ4pV
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Silver: 0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZB15nJtliy
  • $FB is now 'meta' must say, it's better than I thought it would be. In a year or two this might not be that weird. Google-Alphabet is still weird to me.
  • Facebook will change its name to META $FB