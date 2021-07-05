Short USD/BRL on BCB’s Aggressive Tightening: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-05 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.39% Gold: 0.17% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vBkUPfKXZK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.75%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/frMe3fieag
  • (Q3 #Yen Fundamental Forecast) The road ahead for the Japanese Yen in the third quarter remains tough, with $USDJPY perhaps looking to rise amid a less-dovish #Fed amid persistent inflationary pressures Full story here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/jpy/2021/07/03/Yen-Q3-Fundamental-Forecast-Road-Ahead-Remains-Tough.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/PXqsylPtfr
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/xj3Rt4pUoK
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/E4uvNmcW0k
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.39% Gold: 0.17% Silver: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zChIBZ3doY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.75%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zZ25qak7qx
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: 0.02% US 500: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2l5MHhx3hm
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/mMGTFyZ3lq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.70%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aEHA3MuMOy
Short USD/BRL on BCB’s Aggressive Tightening: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Short USD/BRL on BCB’s Aggressive Tightening: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

Short USD/BRL on BCB’s Aggressive Tightening Cycle, Attractive Brazilian Real Carry

The Brazilian real has been one of the best performing emerging market currencies during the second quarter of 2021, gaining more than 14% against the US dollar. BRL’s remarkable recovery may still have legs going into the third quarter, supported by improving economic activity in the Latin American country, but most importantly by the aggressive tightening cycle undertaken by Brazil’s Central Bank COPOM.

COPOM started raising the SELIC rate in March from a record low of 2.00% to contain rising inflationary pressures and to regain credibility on its commitment to bring down consumer prices. After three consecutive 75 bps adjustments, borrowing costs reached 4.25% in June, the highest level since early 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

BCB’s forceful rate-hike front loading is set to continue over the next few months, with the central bank expected to increase the SELIC rate by another 75 bps in August to manage runaway inflation risks.. Investors seem convinced that the withdrawal of stimulus will accelerate during the second half of the year and now expect the central bank's benchmark rate to end 2021 at 6.50%, 125 basis points above its current level.

BCB’s rising yield differential with the Fed will boost the Brazilian real’s carry attractiveness, reinforcing its appreciatory trend against the US Dollar over the medium term. Meanwhile, sovereign risk-premium compression and reduced near-term fiscal worries on better-than-expected GDP growth should add momentum to the real.

For all these reasons I am bearish USD/BRL and expect more downside going into the third quarter, but to entertain any short positions I would personally wait for better entry levels, perhaps near a technical resistance zone. In the daily chart, I am watching closely the April descending trendline resistance, now near the 5.00 psychological level. If USD/BRL rebounded briefly, it could stall in that area before heading back towards the June 2020 low (4.81) in the coming months.

USD/BRL Daily Chart

Short USD/BRL on BCB’s Aggressive Tightening: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Chart prepared by Diego Colman using TradingView

See the favorite trades from each DailyFX Analyst for the third quarter. Download our new 3Q top trading opportunities guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Long EUR/HUF, USD/HUF: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Long EUR/HUF, USD/HUF: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-05 16:00:00
GBP/JPY May Fall as the Fed Feeds Yen Real Yield Advantage: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
GBP/JPY May Fall as the Fed Feeds Yen Real Yield Advantage: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-05 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Australian Dollar Correction Brewing: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-05 05:00:00
Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-05 03:00:00
Advertisement