Top Trading Lessons: Take Extra Caution Before Joining Popular Trades

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Top Trading Lessons: Take Extra Caution Before Joining Popular Trades

Top Trading Lessons: Take Extra Caution Before Joining Popular Trades

2020-12-26 06:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
The first quarter of 2020 turned traders on their heads as Covid-19 ripped through the global economy. Swift action from the Federal Reserve and other central banks backstopped the global financial system, and markets went on to new record highs. As the year progressed and markets stabilized, traders progressively shifted into a more risk-on stance. Bolstered by vaccine optimism, continued support and intervention from central banks, and fiscal stimulus, the main themes driving 2020’s popular trades look set to strengthen.

Nevertheless, in the age of the Internet, when traders can so easily share their ideas, it is important to stay mindful of outside influences on your trading and market outlook. This isn’t to say that joining popular or crowded trades is wrong in and of itself. However, traders are best served by being objective observers of the markets. Before joining a popular trade, or any trade, it is important to identify and separate outside voices before doing your analysis and due diligence.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

