Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fight the Tape and Don’t Fight the Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-24 18:30:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD has the worst performance of the G10 currencies through the final quarter of 2020. Get your $USD outlook from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/V8O3wyXUeS https://t.co/AM0kSTejqU
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.00% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/L5dzJHm6XJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yVsCYc39iI
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.00% France 40: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WvePy5IWGm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xCBlBEnTAC
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.43% Gold: 0.00% Silver: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LhvU1OpS1y
  • That seems like a healthy mindset to have. https://t.co/sUe9Qc6EGa
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Of2lXTgLkz
  • The Euro seems to have broken a 12-year downtrend against the US Dollar but a pullback may follow to start 2021 before any upside follow-through materializes. Get your Euro forecast from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/lWZgxVFOQl https://t.co/XGwGC3WrbX
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.00% France 40: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9Kltby2xdj
Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fight the Tape and Don’t Fight the Fed

Top Trading Lessons: Don’t Fight the Tape and Don’t Fight the Fed

2020-12-25 18:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

2020 proved once again that you should always follow two of the commandments laid out by Wall Street legend Marty Zweig in his 1986 book titled “Winning on Wall Street”: don’t fight the tape and definitely don’t attempt to fight the Fed. With markets in free-fall during the coronavirus crash in March, the Federal Reserve valiantly stepped in to stop the bleeding. The central bank rapidly cut interest rates, introduced a slew of lending facilities and implemented an open-ended Quantitative Easing program to stabilize financial conditions.

This sent equity markets soaring, with all three US benchmark indices surging to set fresh record highs this year. However, the remarkable rise in asset prices hardly makes sense when you consider that US GDP registered a record contraction of 31.4% in the second quarter of 2020 and the unemployment rate surged to a high of 14.7%.

Nevertheless, market participants continued to pile into risk assets, dismissing the notable deterioration in economic fundamentals in favour of the liquidity-rich backdrop provided by the Fed. As Zweig says, “the monetary climate – primarily the trend in interest rates and Federal Reserve policy – is the dominant factor in determining the stock market’s major direction”. Clearly, this adage continues to hold weight and should serve as a cornerstone for investors when positioning their portfolios.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet – Total Assets vs. S&P 500 Index

Fed balance sheet vs SP500

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trading Lessons: History Doesn't Repeat Itself, But It Often Rhymes
Top Trading Lessons: History Doesn't Repeat Itself, But It Often Rhymes
2020-12-25 20:00:00
Top Trading Lessons: Be Confident – Don’t Listen to Noise
Top Trading Lessons: Be Confident – Don’t Listen to Noise
2020-12-25 16:00:00
The Basics of Technical Analysis
The Basics of Technical Analysis
2020-12-25 14:00:00
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX
2020-12-25 14:00:00
Advertisement