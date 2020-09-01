News & Analysis at your fingertips.

DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market

DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market

2020-09-01 14:00:00
Research, Research Team
Share:

DAILYFX SUMMER EDUCATION SUMMIT

TRADE YOUR MARKET

SPONSORED BY IG AND NADEX

The DailyFX Education Summit will be held online from September 15 to September 17. Attend all three days, just one day, or even just one session! Register now!

Day 1: September 15, 2020

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 15
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Research
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 1, Commodities
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The basics of trading oil and gold

12pm-12:45pm Eastern – Christopher Vecchio, CFA, DailyFX

New to the oil and gold markets? Get a foundation of what’s important to know to trade in these markets, like what data you should be aware of, what events can move these markets, and things you should consider before jumping into the action.

Trading oil and gold with knock-outs & binary options

1pm-1:45pm Eastern – Todd Rich, Nadex

Looking for price action in oil & gold markets? Want to take a directional trade in an easy to understand environment with defined risk/reward? Perhaps Nadex Knock-Outs or Binary Options are right for you.

Trading FX proxies for gold & oil

2pm-2:45pm Eastern – Kevin Downey, IG

When the price of oil or gold moves, it can directly impact various foreign exchange markets. Learn what forex markets are impacted by these commodities and how you can potentially take advantage of that movement.

Macroeconomic considerations for oil & gold in the Covid-19 economy

3pm-3:45pm Eastern - Bryan Caprice, Keep Trading Simple

Will the global pandemic permanently cripple oil demand? How could that impact the broader markets, central bank actions, inflation, and the price of gold? Join this session to get a grasp of how Covid-19 could continue to change commodities and FX markets.

Day 2: September 16, 2020

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Research
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

A global macro perspective to trading risk

12pm-12:45pm Eastern – Peter Hanks, DailyFX

The markets – what are they? Learn about how the global economies are interlinked and how the various relationships impact how risk is translated into global equity index prices.

Trading global equity indices in Nadex markets

1pm-1:45pm Eastern – Adam McAden, Nadex

Beyond the basics, let’s dive into technical analysis concepts and the tools available on the Nadex trading platform: moving averages, trend lines, support and resistance, Fibonacci retracements – all put into action to trade indices markets on Nadex.

Trading Forex around global macroeconomic events

2pm-2:45pm Eastern – Manal Hossain, IG

Equity markets represent one of the strongest undercurrents of investor strength and weaknesses available. Learn how these most-recognizable, relative confidence signals can be represented naturally through FX markets.

Global Equities and FICC: Bubbles or a New Normal

3pm-3:45pm Eastern – Daniel Dubrovsky, DailyFX

Whether US indices pushing record highs this year or other risk-leaning assets catching a bid, a backdrop of recession and low yield doesn’t seem to be slowing the market’s charge. Is this the hallmark of a financial system running to exhaustion or simply a new normal?

Day 3: September 17, 2020

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Trade Your Market, sponsored by IG and Nadex - Day 3, Forex
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Trading the World with FX

12pm-12:45pm Eastern – James Stanley, DailyFX

FX is the largest market in the world but, in the US, rarely gets the focus or attention of other markets like stocks or commodities. But this very important asset class is actually related to many of those markets and can help to simplify a truly ‘macro’ trading approach. In this session, you’ll see the connections around FX markets while also learning a systematic approach to tackle the markets.

Identifying and trading some of the top themes in foreign exchange

1pm-1:45pm Eastern – David Caffrey, IG

Forex is one of the most liquid markets in the world. Learn about some of the biggest trades in history – from the US Dollar’s charge on safe haven appeal to the ‘Breaking of the Bank of England’ – and what undercurrents can pose key themes moving forward.

Short-term, intraday FX trade opportunities

2pm-2:45pm Eastern – Dan Cook, Nadex

Time and volatility. Most traders don’t have the time to stare at a screen all day waiting for that one volatility opportunity. Discover how to overcome this age-old trading hurdle and learn simple strategies that can be implemented in just a few minutes to help you find opportunities, no matter the amount of volatility in the markets.

Trading FX volatility going into the US elections

3pm-3:45pm Eastern – Rob Booker, InvestPub

The forthcoming US elections bring with them uncertainty, specifically in regards to potential changes in US foreign and domestic policy that could have significant impact on global economies and the markets. Join this session to get an analysis of what to look out for and possible what-if scenarios on how this could create opportunities in the FX markets.

---

Trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Increasing leverage increases risk. CFDs are not available for US residents. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Before deciding to trade forex, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained does not constitute investment advice.

Nadex and DailyFX are affiliated subsidiaries of IG Group PLC. Trading on Nadex involves risk and may not be appropriate for all. Members risk losing their cost to enter any transaction, including fees. You should carefully consider whether trading on Nadex is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. None of the material included herein is to be construed as a solicitation, recommendation or offer to buy or sell any financial instrument on Nadex or elsewhere. Nadex is subject to U.S. regulatory oversight by the CFTC.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

