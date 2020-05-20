Emerging Market Currencies Face FDI Outflows In Post-Covid World

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Reversals Gather Pace on Jointly-Issued Debt News - Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-05-19 14:45:00
Euro Latest - EUR/USD Rally Continues, Mixed German ZEW Readings
2020-05-19 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
2020-05-19 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout at Extremes- Reload or Reversal?
2020-05-19 15:30:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bouncing on Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Is the $USD ready to rise against currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso? #FOMC minutes, US-China tensions and fiscal stimulus are eyed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yqzy7E3zoe https://t.co/77k1utdrMn
  • The #gold price rally is once again testing critical long-term uptrend resistance and the immediate focus is on a weekly close above this slope to keep the long-bias viable heading into the close of the month. Get your technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/9nFBs0DMlr https://t.co/daGDDKKEP5
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.73% Gold: 0.23% Oil - US Crude: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wCSnaww7n3
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/29qEF93Ejo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hYLz9wieul
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #SP500, #FTSE100, $AUDJPY, $NZDJPY and $EURJPY, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/mf8xbuYn65
  • The USD/SGD pressures resistance as USD/MYR bounces off support. The USD/IDR adheres to a bullish pattern, USD/PHP struggles to confirm a breakout. What does the US Dollar face ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/vRZXMrdMaj https://t.co/ubVAxpi3Z3
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/20/CAD-Outlook-vs-British-Pound-and-New-Zealand-Dollar.html
  • #NZD surging vs G10 FX while anti-risk #JPY and #USD are falling. US equity futures are also pointing higher suggesting a risk-on tilt in market mood
Emerging Market Currencies Face FDI Outflows In Post-Covid World

Emerging Market Currencies Face FDI Outflows In Post-Covid World

2020-05-20 02:25:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Emerging Markets’ Covid Hit, Talking Points:

  • Emerging market currencies have seen investors abandon them for better known quantities as Covid hit
  • Some have already fought back, most remain under pressure
  • However, even a recovering world may mean significantly lower investment flows

Emerging market currencies have been among the biggest market casualties of the Covid-19 outbreak as their generally weaker home economies have seen cash flow out as investor risk-aversion rises. However, while their fortunes have differed, it’s very difficult to see them thriving in an aftermath which promises plenty of headwinds.

The Mexican Peso will serve as a pretty good exemplar of the process so far. It has understandably fallen sharply against anti-risk plays such as the US Dollar as the crisis has developed and shows little sign of clawing back much lost ground.

US Dollar Vs Mexican Peso, Daily Chart

However, the Philippine Peso has fared rather better, but the reasons for its outperformance hardly inspire confidence. It slipped sharply against the Dollar but has since returned to just about where it started the year, ostensibly surviving Covid rather well so far.

US Dollar Vs Philippine Peso, Daily Chart

There is of course a possibility that the crisis itself has rendered the currency stronger than agents in its home economy would like. Shutdowns imposed by the contagion have reportedly seen Philippine companies shy away from spending their usual sums on foreign goods, while remittances sent home from the country’s numerous overseas workers have remained strong. This combination has supported the currency, but hardly suggests a domestic economy doing well.

What could really hit the entire Emerging Market currency complex though is a general withdrawal of foreign direct investment (FDI) which fails to return. Sadly that’s exactly what appears to be happening. From Mexico, where the economy minister fears an FDI fall of up to 40% this year, through China and on to the Philippines, FDI collapse is a major worry.

To make matters worse, much planned FDI is a knock-on from a globalist consensus now under pressure as it arguably hasn’t been in the post-war economic period. The United Nations Committee on Trade and Development has estimated that, globally FDI flows could fall by between five and fifteen percent, and that the emerging and developing economies will face the biggest hit.

This withdrawal of potential support seems likely to be a major headwind for Emerging Market currencies this year, even those which have so far done relatively well.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -5% -1%
Weekly -10% 4% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Emerging Market Currencies, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?
FTSE 100, S&P 500 Forecast: Resistance Rejected, Will Sell Bets Unwind?
2020-05-20 03:00:00
Australian Dollar, ASX 200 Pressure Resistance as Trade Tensions Brew
Australian Dollar, ASX 200 Pressure Resistance as Trade Tensions Brew
2020-05-19 03:00:00
Silver May Still Lose Out To Gold Once Covid Effects Fade
Silver May Still Lose Out To Gold Once Covid Effects Fade
2020-05-19 02:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-18 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH
USD/ZAR
USD/TRY
USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.