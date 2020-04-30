Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Chart Setups Post-FOMC: DXY Index, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2020-04-29 23:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise With Risk Appetite As Markets Hope for Dovish Fed
2020-04-29 06:00:00
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street, Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Sinks Despite 2008-Low GDP
2020-04-29 23:00:00
Gold Price Edges Higher as Powell Expects Fed to Do More
2020-04-29 20:27:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Wave of Optimism Boosts GBP/USD, FTSE 100
2020-04-29 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-04-30 02:30:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD and ASEAN FX remain glued to market sentiment. The Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso eye earnings, the Fed and US GDP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mKu245lDNh https://t.co/yoRpnXZnk6
  • #NOK, #AUD and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 14.63, 12.50 and 12.43 respectively [delayed]
  • The $JPY has been confined to narrow daily ranges around an important USD/JPY retracement level for two weeks. Can April’s end bring a break of this deadlock? https://t.co/lygVycP0lm https://t.co/OztE5hwOHA
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 9.96% Gold: -0.16% Silver: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zuMyDrZvsO
  • Gonna throw a poll out here. At this rate, the S&P 500 is potentially on pace to revisit all-time highs in about 15-16 trading days based on the average speed since the bottom (many assumptions here I know). Do you think we will get there absent a material drawdown at this rate?
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mZ6TFKR0Jm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.28%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lSOf2L8TFT
  • Short exposure to stock indexes such as the Dow Jones, #FTSE 100 and #DAX 30 has been rising and they have been slowly climbing. What is the contrarian outlook from here? Get your #equities update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/wtYxmubKWC https://t.co/aVSJccY4ar
  • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: Economy facing difficult environment not seen up to now -BBG
  • 🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence, Actual: -66.6 Expected: N/A Previous: -63.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-30
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

2020-04-30 02:30:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, Collateralized Loan Obligations, CLOs, Leveraged Loans, Coronavirus – TALKING POINTS

  • Japanese Yen may rise as CLO market faces tidal wave of credit downgrades
  • Coronavirus pandemic threatening to destabilize shaky corporate debt sector
  • Market for so-called ‘leveraged loans’ are particularly at risk amid pandemic

Japanese Yen May Rise on Credit Downgrades Risks

The Japanese Yen may extend its gains versus its peers if stress in the market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) is amplified in the current environment. The almost $700 billion market is the biggest part of the broader $1.2 trillion market for so-called ‘leveraged loans’. These are debt obligations typically belonging to borrowers on the lower end of credit ratings but whose higher level of risk offers comparatively more generous returns.

See my primer on CLOs here

The appeal of leveraged loans and the lower tranches of CLOs is the double digit returns they offer, which has been particularly magnified in an environment of falling interest rates. The negative-yielding bond market almost topped $17 trillion in 2019. At the end of that same year, 51 percent of all new investment grade bonds were rated BBB. Put another way, a majority of comparatively safer debt issues wereright on the cusp of being designated “noninvestment grade” or “junk”.

See my breakdown of the leveraged loan market here

The precarious nature of this debt is now being tested by the coronavirus outbreak that is threatening to plunge the world economy and financial markets into the worst turmoil since the Great Depression. “The Great Lockdown” – to quote IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath – has put a myriad of businesses at risk of closing their doors, and imperiled firms – particularly non-financial corporations – with high borrowing costs.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The new economic circumstances have consequently brought forth the much-feared prospect of a wave of credit downgrades, specifically in the corporate debt sector and CLOs into which these obligations have been securitized. The total share of B- rated loans in the leveraged loan market is at a record high following 114 downgrades by S&P Global Ratings in March alone.

Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

Naturally, most of the downgrades were at the tail-end of the credit ratings spectrum. This is because debt issued at those higher-yielding tiers is a reflection of a higher probability of default in the case of a downturn – such as the one we are seeing now. S&P Global Research wrote:

“The share of issuers the S&P/LSTA Index rated B– or lower rose to 28.2% in March, the highest ever, and a 2.4% jump from February. That is the largest monthly increase since November 2008, when this metric jumped 3.5%, to 24%”S&P Global Research.

Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

Furthermore, the ratio of credit downgrades to upgrades surged in March to 11.48:1, surpassing the 2009 Great Recession highs of a little over 8:1. However, the key takeaway and major point of concern among investors is the rising share of CCC-rated loans (or lower) underlying CLOs. In the benchmark S&P/LSTA Index, this share rose to 7.48 percent in March – right below the critical 7.50 percent figure.

Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

When the share of CCC-rated debt in a CLO exceeds the 7.5 percent threshold, the manager of the securitized vehicle has to make a choice between two possible ways forward, both of which could rattle markets. He/she might dump lower-rated loans at fire-sale prices or suspend interest payments to investors with exposure to the bonds in the instrument’s lower-level tranches. According to Bank of America, 30 percent of CLOs may already be exceeding that capacity.

The Financial Times wrote that ratings agencies have put more than 1,000 “slices” of debt in CLOs on review, with expectations that the result will lead to a tidal wave of downgrades. The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place orders that came from governments wanting to contain it, have led regulators to re-evaluate the economic landscape and adjust the ratings of what is now riskier debt accordingly.

This change in what are already fragile credit markets could spur demand for anti-risk assets like the Japanese Yen. Less than a month ago amid the selloff in global equity markets, JPY surged while the spread on credit default swaps (CDSs) for ensuring sub-investment grade corporate debt skyrocketed. It is not outlandish to suggest this dynamic may yet re-emerge with greater veracity than before as the reality of a deep, global recession is priced into asset prices.

Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, FTSE 100, DAX 30 Outlook: Retail Investors Selling Again?
Dow Jones, FTSE 100, DAX 30 Outlook: Retail Investors Selling Again?
2020-04-29 03:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-28 18:30:00
Copper Prices Could Offer Best Coronavirus-Recovery Steer
Copper Prices Could Offer Best Coronavirus-Recovery Steer
2020-04-28 04:00:00
USD/SEK, EUR/SEK Ripe for Bullish Breakout Ahead of Riksbank Rate Decision
USD/SEK, EUR/SEK Ripe for Bullish Breakout Ahead of Riksbank Rate Decision
2020-04-28 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/JPY
Mixed
NZD/JPY
EUR/JPY
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.