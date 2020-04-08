We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
EUR/USD, USD Index & Other Forex Charts
2020-04-07 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
USD/CAD Price Testing Support as Sell-Off Gathers Pace
2020-04-07 08:42:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Gold
News
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-08 02:08:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges into Resistance– GLD Levels
2020-04-07 17:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
2020-04-07 09:37:00
USD/JPY
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • #Gold prices well-supported as keeping #interestrates ultra-low in response to the 2008 #globalfinancialcrisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/08/Gold-Prices-May-Stay-High-as-2008-Crisis-Cure-Bedevils-Covid-19-Policy.html
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V7PqI9CPaN
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kFwhohQH8v
  • WHO would have thought it'd come to this? https://t.co/fF0iWkIcCk
  • Trump: Had talks with Putin and Saudi Prince about oil, I think it is all going to work out on oil and the economy -BBG
  • Trump: Every step WHO made is wrong, "always in favor of China". Will take a very strong look at WHO funding -BBG
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I resumed the discussion on the outlook for global equities, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/zUBQE27BfO
  • Trump: Dollar strongest by far, Euro is "peanuts" in comparison -BBG
  • Trump: Would love to open at once, but some areas harder hit -BBG
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Investor Loan Value (MoM) (FEB), Actual: -1.9% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-08
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy

2020-04-08 02:08:00
David Cottle, Analyst
GOLD PRICES, INTEREST RATES, 2008 FINANCIAL CRISIS, COVID-19 – TALKING POINTS:

  • The coronavirus broke upon a world where monetary policy was already extremely loose
  • Fiscal authorities sensing danger have stepped in with a will
  • But this remains uncharted monetary territory

In coronavirus the global economy has been hamstrung by a crisis which, in monetary terms, had not really recovered from the previous one.

The 2008 global financial crisis (GFC) wreckage is still clearly visible across the world in the often record low interest rates which were already in place before the virus struck. Moral hazard is never far away from financial markets who can now see the cost of keeping rates low to fight the last crisis: there’s too little ammunition left to fight the next one.

In more usual times the authorities have room to make swingeing cuts to borrowing costs in an effort to stimulate their economies. The GFC saw US rates come down from more than 5% to effectively zero, having risen back to that point from around 2% in 2004. The global economy sailed in to the coronavirus with the upper bound of the Fed Funds target rate range at a princely 1.75%, already very low by historical standards.

And the Fed has at least managed to raise interest rates from their financial crisis lows. They remained negative in Japan, and at record lows almost everywhere else, even as the virus struck.

Accorded almost magic properties in the days of Alan Greenspan, the effectiveness of conventional monetary policy had come to be doubted even by those who practice it, in the months before coronavirus hit.

'Normal’ Interest Rate Levels Had Already Collapsed

Interest rate suppression had become a necessity in order to stop businesses and households who’d been incentivized by low rates to borrow to the hilt from going under. Sure enough they were delivered, but they left very little room for crisis fighting. As we now see. Happily the world’s fiscal authorities have seen this problem for what it is, and stepped into the monetary policy gap with huge stimulus programs of their own, most notably the US’ two-trillion-dollar whopper.

But this too comes with considerable hazard, especially if the coronavirus forces the global economy into deep freeze for a prolonged periods. National balance sheets were already groaning, the costs of economic rescue will inevitably put strained credit ratings under further duress.

What this means for trading markets is likely very simple. The bid for so-called haven assets is likely to be stronger than it was, and probably far more lasting. Think gold, the Swiss Franc, the US Dollar and the bonds of ever-rarer, rock-solid national borrowers. Riskier plays, by contrast, may well see more skittish demand profiles.

To some extent we are merely seeing a trend long in place turbocharged by the coronavirus.

Gold prices for example have been permanently at levels which would be regarded as historically quite high ever since the end of the financial crisis in 2009.

Gold prices, monthly chart

If the crisis leads to ever-more swollen national balance sheets, that trend is most unlikely to reverse.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

