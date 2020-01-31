We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-01-31 19:30:00
Gold Price: Eyes On Breakout Levels - XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-31 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-01-31 19:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Tests Critical Support Zone: Can Oil Bulls Hold the Lows?
2020-01-31 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURGBP has fallen heavily since mid-August from a high around 0.9325 to a current level of 0.8415. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/4thcfjIPHv https://t.co/xZlbIPPhYI
  • Tides are turning in #ASEAN FX. The aggressive drop in the MSCI #emergingmarkets index sent $USDSGD, $USDPHP, $USDMYR and #USDIDR higher on #coronarvirus fears (as expected). May be a reversal of the dominant downtrend in my ASEAN-based #USD index - https://t.co/7Y5DRh689Z https://t.co/coWpMKyUq7
  • US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: -0.3 2Yr/10Yr: 18.9 2Yr/30Yr: 67.6 5Yr/10Yr: 19.4 $TNX
  • It is a common mental hurdle for many that something can provide returns even as depreciates in price. I had had trouble with that myself when when I started out as it is particularly prevalent in equities where I was first began trading. 2/2
  • It is worth remembering that you don't have to be 'long risk' or out of the market altogether. There are investments/trades that appreciate in bearish markets: bonds, FX, some commodities, derivatives. 1/2
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.92% Gold: 0.69% Oil - US Crude: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gulIC4ynZo
  • RT @zerohedge: DNC TO CHANGE DEBATE RULES, COULD ALLOW BLOOMBERG ON STAGE
  • $EEM on pace to close below its 200-day moving average, could continue sliding toward 61.8% Fib and potentially look to fill the Oct 11 gap higher https://t.co/cnOSUtAnic
  • #WTI crude oil is testing a critical support zone that held the lows throughout last year’s trade. This zone is a confluent area of Fibonacci levels that runs from 50.54 up to 51.68. Get your crude #oil market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/AtXMA1Q3zm #OOTT https://t.co/2DO3ruUy9F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.44%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BcHuEEJMkU
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

2020-01-31 19:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, Gold, Crude Oil & Forex Analysis

  • Coronavirus Has Rattled Global Financial Markets
  • S&P 500 Typically Sees a Limited Impact from Virus Outbreaks
  • AUD, NZD & CAD Outperformed During SARS, However, Macro Trends Matters
  • Gold Rises on Virus Outbreaks, Oil Slumps

The outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus has rattled financial markets across the globe, although much is unknown as to whether the outbreak will expand to a pandemic and what the size of the impact will be.

In order to gauge the potential impact of coronavirus, this article will compare previous virus outbreaks and trends across the S&P 500, major commodities and currencies.

With that said, we are cognizant to the fact that China is more connected to the global economy, contributing a growing proportion to world GDP (~20%) compared to 2002-03 (~5%) when SARS broke out. Furthermore, the mortality rate of the Coronavirus is materially lower than SARS at 2-3% vs 9.6%, which has eased concerns.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

However, it is quite clear that there are increasing concerns about Coronavirus as it continues to spread, and this is reflected in the chart below. The data shows that the rising number of searches in Google is at its highest on record, surpassing the peak in 2009.

Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&amp;P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

How Past Virus Outbreaks Have Impacted the Financial Markets

Equities

Across equity markets, S&P 500 generally performed better against its counterparts during virus outbreaks, while the DAX 30 had been the most negatively impacted during the SARS outbreak. However, despite equity markets initially coming under pressure, weakness was typically temporary with global equity markets showing a sharp recovery. Alongside this, the most adversely effected stock markets tended to show the strongest rebound.

Figure 1: Despite Falling 12%, the S&P 500 Outperformed its Counterparts

Impact of SARS on S&P 500

Figure 2: US Equities Tend to Weather the Storm During Virus Outbreaks

Virus Outbreaks and Coronavirus Impact on S&P 500

Figure 3: Hang Seng Dropped 15% After Human-to-Human Transmission Confirmation

Impact of SARS on Hang Seng

Figure 4: Virus Outbreaks Have Typically Had a Limited Impact on the Hang Seng

Hang Seng Reaction to Coronavirus and Previous Outbreaks

Figure 5: Max Drawdown of 20-25% in the DAX During SARS Outbreak

DAX Impact from SARS

Figure 6: SARS Had Most Damaging Impact on the DAX

DAX Reponse to Coronavirus and Virus Outbreaks

*0=First outbreak of virus

Currencies

During the SARS outbreak, the spillover onto G10 currencies had been limited at best as the larger focus for investors had been on the global macro backdrop. This had been the global reflationary story as economies came out of the recession that took place in the early 2000s.

As such, given that the global economy had been early in the economic cycle, notable outperformance had been observed in the AUD, CAD and NZD during the SARS episode (macro backdrop matters). Subsequently, this also helps explain the modest gains in the Euro and Pound, while the US Dollar had been under pressure. Similarly, safe-haven currencies (JPY, CHF) saw little in the way of notable movement during the outbreak.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -25% 18% -12%
Weekly -11% 13% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

A better assessment of the SARS impact would be to look at local currencies. Asian FX pairs had notably weakened against the greenback with the Philippine Peso and South Korean Won the most negatively impacted.

With that said, with previous virus outbreaks (SARS) suggesting that the macro backdrop matters, then the fact that uncertainty remains over potential economic vulnerabilities, commodity linked currencies that have previously outperformed its counterparts could instead be among the underperformers.

Figure 7: Modest Weakness in the US Dollar During the SARS Outbreak

US Dollar Underperformed During SARS Outbreak

Figure 8: Asian FX Notably Impact from SARS: PHP and KRW Most Negatively Effected

Philippine Peso and Korean Won Underperformed During SARS Outbreak

Figure 9: Safe-havens Drifted Higher Against the Greenback

Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&amp;P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

Figure 10: AUD, NZD, & CAD Saw Little Impact from SARS… Reflation Trends the Main Driver

Australian Dollar and Canadian Rose During SARS

*Charts are rebased from September 1st, 2002 = 100

Commodities

Gold prices typically rise during virus outbreaks with SARS having had the largest impact on the precious metal, which rose as much as 18% in the first three months following the outbreak. Elsewhere, oil prices have seen a larger drop in response to the Coronavirus than has previously been the case.

Figure 11: Gold Rose Around 15-20% Amid SARS Outbreak

Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&amp;P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

Figure 12: Gold Has Typically Been Underpinned from Virus Outbreaks

Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&amp;P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

Figure 13: US-Iraq War Reduces Ability to Assess SARS Impact

Oil Impact from SARS

Figure 14: Oil Prices Have Seen a Larger Drop from Coronavirus Than Historically

Crude Oil Prices Plunge in Response to Coronavirus
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Rupee 2020 Outlook: India Stagflation Risk May Boost USD/INR Rate
Rupee 2020 Outlook: India Stagflation Risk May Boost USD/INR Rate
2020-01-31 04:00:00
Commodity Dollars, Stocks, Energy Will See Worst Coronavirus Hit
Commodity Dollars, Stocks, Energy Will See Worst Coronavirus Hit
2020-01-31 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Price Outlook: Eyes on Fed Repos
2020-01-30 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.