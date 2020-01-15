We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver, Gold Prices May Fall on Trade Deal. XPD/USD to Rise?
2020-01-15 03:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-01-14 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Silver, #GoldPrices May Fall on #TradeDeal📉 XPD/USD to Rise?📈 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/15/Silver-Gold-Prices-May-Fall-on-Trade-Deal-XPDUSD-to-Rise.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.43%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qklLbAPNyu
  • #GBP, #SEK and #NZD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX versus #USD with one-week implied volatility at 6.65, 6.38 and 6.20 respectively [delayed] -BBG
  • Check out the recording to this week's session where I incorporated IG Client Sentiment in the outlook for $USDJPY, $AUDJPY and $AUDUSD on YouTube here. Full write-up on this to come later today, stay tuned! - https://t.co/EAbuSyiDDS
  • @ZabelinDimitri Just saw it. Incredible piece of cinema
  • Crude #oil along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona may rise on US-China trade war optimism, though trouble in Europe Asia may erase their gains. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Nr2Wd6DSnG https://t.co/LFL0GZkvTN
  • The #AustralianDollar has risen in anticipation of a #USChinatradedeal. But the Australia-China trade relationship has not suffered much and may even have been helped by China’s spat with the US. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/15/Australian-Dollar-May-Not-Have-Much-to-Gain-From-US-China-Deal.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD, #AUD,
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Jan 02, 2020 when AUD/JPY traded near 75.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EwQ6vYvKfg
  • cc: @realDonaldTrump @federalreserve https://t.co/QXOw5pdYP6
  • The $SGD, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso are rallying versus USD ahead of a highly-expected US-China phase on trade deal signing. Can it prolong? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/SyOGN9cnKs https://t.co/ojSJtrvpfD
Silver, Gold Prices May Fall on Trade Deal. XPD/USD to Rise?

Silver, Gold Prices May Fall on Trade Deal. XPD/USD to Rise?

2020-01-15 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Gold Prices, Silver Price Chart, Palladium Forecast, Trade Deal – TALKING POINTS

  • Silver, gold prices may decline if trade deal cools Fed easing expectations
  • Demand for anti-fiat hedges like XAU and XAG may then subsequently fall
  • Palladium prices could rise on expectations of stronger Chinese demand

Silver and gold prices may fall if the rhetoric from US and Chinese officials cools 2020 Fed easing expectations along with demand for anti-fiat hedges. This comes as geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US remain relatively tepid and have also reduced market expectations of easing form the prospect war. Palladium prices may rise in anticipation of stronger Chinese growth and greater demand for it.

Gold Price Outlook

Gold prices have recently retreated following their impressive rally after the precious metal broke above the September descending resistance channel. However, it has now since retreated a little more than four percent after reaching seven-year highs. XAU/USD recently broke below the 1551.96-1557.10 resistance-turned-support range with follow-through, opening the door to testing the floor at 1535.69, with an eye at 1517.95.

XAU/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing gold prices

XAU/USD chart created using TradingView

Silver Price Chart

Silver prices followed a similar trajectory to gold, though it looks as if its half-way through its bearish correction as it eyes support at 17.440. Cracking this floor would open the door to testing the December 20-low at 17.181. However, if the precious metal rebounds from 17.440 with follow-through, it may speak to an underlying bullish bias and a recovery may follow.

XAG/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing silver prices

XAD/USD chart created using TradingView

Palladium Showing Signs of Topping?

After suffering its biggest one-day dip since August 2019, palladium prices have risen almost 20 percent since December 20. The precious metal is now trading just below $2200/oz as it continues to break record-highs. Since it is in uncharted territory, it is unclear where a top might form. However, if a pullback occurs, the precious metal may look to test support at 2108.36. Cracking that could open the door to a broader decline.

XPD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing Palladium

XAD/USD chart created using TradingView

However, negative RSI divergence on a weekly chart shows that upside momentum is fading. While this does not necessarily precede a turn lower, it is a signal that warrants traders’ attention. Developments on the US-China trade war front will be crucial to monitor in light of the relationship Chinese growth has to palladium prices. To get more insight on commodities, tune into my weekly webinar here!

XPD/USD – Weekly Chart

Chart showing Palladium

XAD/USD chart created using TradingView

US-China Trade Deal

US and Chinese officials are expected to sign “phase 1” of their multi-sequential trade deal as part of a broad process of de-escalation as the economic conflict continues to weaken investment and the industrial sector. Significant progress on “Phase 2” will not likely be made until after the US Presidential election, according to Donald Trump. Palladium prices may rise if the commentary from officials strike an optimistic tone.

Why Do Palladium Prices Care About the Trade War?

While some tariffs are expected to remain against China, the soft détente between both sides could see job creation and investment pick up. For palladium, improved Washington-Beijing relations may provide another upside boost to the precious metal and help it continue its record-breaking rally. Palladium’s rise appears to be both demand-driven and from a supply shortage.

It is used to make catalytic converts which are used in autos as a way to reduce the expulsion of hazardous chemicals. Its price has tended to fluctuate in tandem with Chinese car exports, though now it may have more to do with a supply shortage. Most of it comes from Russia and South Africa and is mostly “extracted as a secondary product from projects which typically focus on other metals”.

PALLADIUM TRADING RESOURCES

• Join a free webinar and have your trading questions answered

• Just getting started? See our beginners’ guide for FX traders

• Having trouble with your strategy? Here’s the #1 mistake that traders make

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar May Not Have Much to Gain From US-China Deal
Australian Dollar May Not Have Much to Gain From US-China Deal
2020-01-15 02:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-01-14 21:30:00
USD at Risk to SGD, IDR, MYR and PHP. US-China Phase One in Focus
USD at Risk to SGD, IDR, MYR and PHP. US-China Phase One in Focus
2020-01-14 04:00:00
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-01-13 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Silver
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.