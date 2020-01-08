We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Opening Range Amid Failed Test of August High
2020-01-08 01:00:00
Correction Conundrum in the US Dollar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-01-07 19:47:00
News
AUD/USD Slammed, EUR/USD Eyes US ISM Report - US Market Open
2020-01-07 14:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Eyes Pushing to 1.3300 as Support Holds – GBP vs USD Forecast
2020-01-07 11:03:00
News
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Gold Buying Persists, Oil Longs Extended, Copper Risks Topping Out - COT Report
2020-01-07 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump
2020-01-08 00:00:00
Gold Buying Persists, Oil Longs Extended, Copper Risks Topping Out - COT Report
2020-01-07 17:00:00
News
Crypto Price Forecast: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD Levels to Watch
2020-01-07 21:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-06 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets

2020-01-08 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, IG Client Sentiment - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar vulnerable to kneejerk volatility on US-Iran risk
  • Positioning signals are arguing downside bias versus USD & JPY
  • AUD/USD, AUD/JPY may accelerate declines on technical breaks

US-Iran Geopolitical Risk Fuels Australian Dollar Volatility

In this week’s session, I covered a broad-based overview of assets that experienced kneejerk volatility on US-Iran geopolitical risk. All eyes are on President Donald Trump’s statement on Wednesday after Iran “concluded proportionate measures” and is not seeking to start a war. For the time being, market pessimism has cooled. Where does that leave the pro-risk Australian Dollar using measures of conviction?

AUD/USD Sentiment Outlook

According to IG Client Sentiment, about 62.46 percent of AUD/USD traders are net long at the time of this writing. That represents an uptick from where positioning was earlier this month and coincidentally when prices topped at the onset of 2020. Now those biased to the upside are about 17.06% and 33.45% higher compared to yesterday and the past week respectively.

With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes produces a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias. From a psychological perspective, this shows rising speculation of a bottom in the pair. That may continue building in the near-term. This is as net-short positioning is broadly on the decline in recent days.

Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets

Technical Analysis

Focusing on technical analysis, AUD/USD extended its selloff after confirming a bearish candlestick pattern – as expected. Prices also took out near-term rising support from the beginning of December – blue line on the chart below. That has put the push above long-term falling resistance from 2018 into question. A descent through this psychological barrier would reinstate the focus on the pair’s dominant downtrend.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Gain what you need to know about trading around event risk
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets

AUD/USD Chart Created in Trading View

AUD/JPY Sentiment Outlook

A similar story is unfolding when comparing the Aussie to the anti-risk Japanese Yen. About 56.78% of traders are net long AUD/JPY. Upside bets have been on the rise, increasing 3.42% and 15.74% on a daily and weekly period respectively. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias at this moment in time.

Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets

Technical Analysis

AUD/JPY has taken out key rising support from August 2019, red lines on the daily chart below. That has placed the medium-term uptrend at risk. Further confirmation is required from here to argue that a topping is in the cards. Immediate support sits below at 73.35 which if pushed through, exposes lows from October around 71.73.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY May Fall on Long Bets

AUD/JPY Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from January 07 Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
Japanese Yen Spikes as US-Iran Tensions Boil, Nikkei Diverges
2020-01-08 03:06:00
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
NOK, SEK at Risk From Iran Threats, Brent Boosted by Geopolitics
2020-01-07 05:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-01-06 08:00:00
Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight
Dollar May Rise Versus SGD, PHP as US-Iran Spat Risks Capital Flight
2020-01-06 04:00:00
News & Analysis at your fingertips.