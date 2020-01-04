We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 Leads Risk On 2020 Opening Rally, Dollar Heads Off Breakdown
2020-01-03 04:16:00
2020-01-03 04:16:00
US Dollar Bulls Ease, GBP/USD Flips to Long, EUR/USD Deteriorates - COT Report
2020-01-02 09:15:00
2020-01-02 09:15:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rattled by USD Rally, Support Levels Near
2020-01-03 12:00:00
2020-01-03 12:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD - US Market Open
2020-01-02 12:00:00
2020-01-02 12:00:00
USD/JPY Extends Losses on ISM Manufacturing Miss
2020-01-03 15:30:00
2020-01-03 15:30:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Gold (XAU) Weekly Forecast: Gold Price Surges as US-Iran War Drums Begin to Beat
2020-01-04 14:00:00
2020-01-04 14:00:00
S&P 500, Dollar, Oil and Gold Gap Watch as Geopolitical Risks Build
2020-01-04 01:17:00
2020-01-04 01:17:00
S&P 500, Dollar, Oil and Gold Gap Watch as Geopolitical Risks Build
2020-01-04 01:17:00
2020-01-04 01:17:00
USD/CAD Upside Capped, Crude Oil Spikes on US Airstrikes - US Market Open
2020-01-03 13:35:00
2020-01-03 13:35:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020-01-03 17:00:00
2020 Breakout Trades: Gold, Dow & Bitcoin - Charts to Watch
2020-01-02 14:00:00
2020-01-02 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Uptrend Versus USD, JPY, CAD at Risk?

2020-01-04 10:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD Technical Forecast

  • Australian Dollar aimed cautiously lower this past week, a reversal due?
  • AUD/USD at risk to an Evening Star candlestick, though trend line held
  • Rising support maintaining uptrends in AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD
AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar wrapped up the first partial week of 2020 on a cautious note amid geopolitical risks. In fact, it could be at risk to reversing against the US Dollar. On the AUD/USD daily chart, an Evening Star candlestick formed which saw follow-through on Friday. This is a bearish technical signal. Still, near-term rising support from December held as well as the psychological barrier between 0.6913 to 0.6939. A descent through these barriers may translate into a more aggressive plunge. Resuming gains entails taking out 0.7032.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/JPYTechnical Analysis

This is as the Aussie struggled to make further upside progress against the anti-risk Japanese Yen. AUD/JPY has been in a steady uptrend since the bottom in August and what has been a brewing Ascending Triangle formation. This is usually a bullish chart pattern where a daily close above 76.39 may prolong the medium-term rise towards April highs. The floor of the triangle has held. If it is taken out, in addition to the psychological barrier between 74.48 to 74.84, that may translate into a bearish reversal.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

AUDJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/CADTechnical Outlook

A similar story is unfolding against the Canadian Dollar. Key rising support from October has held in AUD/CAD after prices topped after testing resistance (0.9144 – 0.9161). A push through the upward-sloping trend line exposes 0.8967 and that opens the door to reversing the cautious rise that we have seen over the past 3 months. Otherwise, if support holds, we may see another push to revisit December highs. If the latter is taken out, that may translate into a rise towards peaks from July.

AUD/CAD Daily Chart

AUDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/AUDTechnical Outlook

GBP/AUD has slowed its descent off December highs as rising support from July maintains the dominant uptrend, red lines on the chart below. A daily close under this psychological channel would need confirmation to argue that the medium-term rise is at risk. That places the focus on key support at 1.8653 which if taken out, increases the chance of a reversal. Otherwise, resuming gains would pave the way to revisit the horizontal barrier between 1.9013 to 1.9094.

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

GBPAUD Daily Price Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.