EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum
2022-06-27 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?
2022-06-27 15:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Risk Markets Try to Push Higher
2022-06-27 13:27:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Positivity From Chinese Economic Data and Higher Commodity Prices Boost Aussie
2022-06-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on USD Weakness
2022-06-27 07:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Euro Eyes ECB Forum as Russia Default Leaves Risk Appetite Intact. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2022-06-27 05:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

BRITISH POUND KEY POINT:

  • GBP/USD has been range-bound in recent days, but prices could break out soon
  • Cable is approaching the upper boundary of a consolidation channel, a key resistance to watch in the coming days
  • Several high impact events on the calendar could amplify volatility this week

Most Read: USD Technical Analysis - DXY Tight Price Action Suggests Move Coming

GBP/USD is slightly higher on Monday, up 0.2% to 1.2302, but has largely lacked directional conviction and traded range bound in recent days. The consolidation behavior, however, could end later in the week, paving the way for a technical breakout amid several key high-impact events on the calendar, including a speech by Fed Chair Powell and BoE's Bailey at the ECB’s Sintra retreat.

Towards the middle of the month, cable hit a multi-year low near 1.1934, but then bounced violently above 1.2300 after the UK central bank indicated it would act forcefully if necessary to tackle soaring price pressures. This guidance opened the door to a front-loaded policy response, leading traders to discount an interest rate hike of 50 basis points at both the August and September meetings.

However, current expectations for monetary tightening appear very aggressive in light of the deteriorating health of the UK economy, which could be heading for a recession next year. With activity data set to slow further in the coming months, the Bank of England may not be able to deliver what’s priced in, but rather embraced a more measured hiking cycle. This scenario is likely to prevent a significant recovery in sterling over the medium term.

In terms of technical analysis, GPB/USD has been trading within the 1.2175/1.2330 range since June 17, but is now approaching the upper boundary of that interval, a key resistance to watch in the coming sessions. If prices breach this ceiling, bulls could launch an attack on trendline resistance near 1.2415. On further strength, the focus shifts higher to 1.2650.

On the flip side, if GBP/USD pivots lower and resumes its decline, initial support rests near the 1.2175 zone. If consolidation resolves to the downside and the pair falls below this floor, we could see a move towards 1.2040, followed by a retest of the 2022 trough.

GBPUSD TECHNICAL CHART

GBPUSD technical chart

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD in Free-Fall as Soaring US Yields Boost US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Now What?
EUR/USD in Free-Fall as Soaring US Yields Boost US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Now What?
2022-06-13 17:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Two-Decade Highs as US Yields Roar. Will the US Dollar Rally Persist?
USD/JPY Hits Two-Decade Highs as US Yields Roar. Will the US Dollar Rally Persist?
2022-06-08 17:00:00
Copper Price Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Gathers Pace
Copper Price Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Gathers Pace
2022-06-01 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Risk of Pullback on Mounting US Recession Fears
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Risk of Pullback on Mounting US Recession Fears
2022-05-25 14:30:00
Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish