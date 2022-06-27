News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum
2022-06-27 11:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Was That a Failed Bearish Breakout?
2022-06-27 15:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, BTC/USD, Crude Oil, PCE Data, Growth Woes
2022-06-27 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Mixed as Risk Markets Try to Push Higher
2022-06-27 13:27:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Finds Support After Strong Durable Goods Release
2022-06-27 12:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Edging Towards Triangle Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-27 19:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Positivity From Chinese Economic Data and Higher Commodity Prices Boost Aussie
2022-06-27 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD in Consolidation Mode, Potential Breakout Eyed
2022-06-27 15:33:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Pushes Higher on USD Weakness
2022-06-27 07:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Euro Eyes ECB Forum as Russia Default Leaves Risk Appetite Intact. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2022-06-27 05:00:00
More View more
Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum

Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • All Eyes on ECB’s Sintra Forum
  • Euro Testing 1.06 as Traders Await President Lagarde

EUR: Price action in the FX space has been relatively choppy, which is despite the sizeable moves observed in rates, commodities and equities over recent trading sessions. That being said, as we approach month/quarter/half-year end, noisy price action is likely to persist a little longer. Aside from portfolio rebalancing, eyes will be on the ECB’s Sintra Forum. For those unfamiliar with the Sintra Forum, this is a central banking annual event organised by the ECB, much like the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium in August, where a plethora of central bank governors exchanges views regarding current policy issues.

For the ECB, the focus will be on President Lagarde’s commentary surrounding any additional details on the anti-fragmentation tool. This is perhaps a reason why the Euro has been resilient in face of last week’s poor PMI figures, which provided a stark reminder of the downside risks to growth that the Euro Area faces. For a click list of ECB speakers, click here.

EUR/USD: Topside resistance situated at 1.0600 (June 16/22 highs/50DMA), 1.0636 (2020 low), 1.0700 (round number/psychological level). Support sits at 1.0500 (round number), 1.0470-80 (post-PMI low), 1.0350 (YTD low)

EUR/JPY: Resistance – 144.25 (June 8/22 peak), 145.00 (round number), 145.67 (2013 peak). Support – 141.40 (weekly low/20DMA), 138.50 (50DMA), 137.87 (June 16th low)

EUR/USD Ascending Triangle?

EUR/USD Chart: Hourly Timeframe

Euro Latest: EUR/USD. EUR/JPY Awaits ECB Sintra Forum

Source: Refinitiv

The Ascending Triangle: What is it & How to Trade it?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

