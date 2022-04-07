News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Strong Dollar, Weak Euro Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-04-08 08:10:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-08 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?
2022-04-08 11:05:00
Brent Crude Oil Opens Higher While Markets Await Re-Test of $100 Level
2022-04-08 09:30:00
Wall Street
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-04-08 03:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Can't Stay Stagnant Forever, Move Coming
2022-04-08 13:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Desperate for Bullish Catalyst
2022-04-08 16:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-08 09:30:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit "Peak Hawkishness". Where to for USD?
2022-04-08 05:00:00
USDJPY Forecast: What Are the Chances of Intervention?
2022-04-08 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Rebound Post Fed Fallout, but Downside Risks Begin to Mount

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US STOCKS OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 erase morning losses and swing into positive territory in the afternoon trade as dip buyers swoop in
  • Despite late daygains, the macroeconomic landscape is becoming less friendly for stocks
  • First quarter earnings season will be front and center in the coming weeks

Most Read: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Near-Term Technical Outlook

After suffering heavy losses in the morning trade following the Fed fallout, U.S. stocks staged a moderate rebound as dip-buyers stepped in to stem the bleeding and pick up beaten-down shares. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500 jumped 0.42% to 4,500, ending a two-session decline. The Dow Jones, for its part, climbed 0.25% to 34,583, while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.23% to 14,531, after tumbling as much as 1% at midday.

Historically, April has been one of the best months for equities, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% on average since 1928. However, it remains uncertain whether the bullish pattern will hold in 2022 amid rising risks to the economy, including soaring consumer prices, fading monetary policy stimulus and geopolitical turmoil.

Although sentiment was on the mend following the solid equity market rally in March, rising yields threw a monkey wrench into the nascent recovery. In recent days, interest rates have accelerated their ascent on expectations that the U.S. central bank will begin to remove accommodation more forcefully to tamp down inflation, a situation that has led traders to reassess the outlook and start cutting exposure to some risk assets.

If there was any doubt about the Federal Reserve's hawkish intentions, it was dispelled yesterday following the release of the March FOMC minutes. The account of the two-day meeting showed in no uncertain terms that policymakers are leaning toward one or more 50 basis point hikes in the future and support an aggressive strategy of prune the bank’s balance sheet, which calls for allowing up to $95 billion in bonds to mature each month without being replaced.

The Fed’s fast and furious tightening roadmap, while necessary to restore price stability and credibility, may become a headwind for equities for two reasons:

  1. Rising borrowing costs weigh on stock valuations by increasing the rate at which future cash flows are discounted. This pressure is more pronounced for technology and growth shares, whose valuations are based on earnings expected to materialize further into the future.
  2. Overly restrictive monetary policy over the coming quarters may spark a recession, posing a major threat to corporate earnings. Although the economy remains healthy at present, thanks in part to a robust labor market, there are signs that trouble may be brewing. It is difficult to say for sure how events will unfold, but a large segment of the market believes that the Fed will not be able to reduce inflation without triggering a hard landing (an economic downturn).

    With the outlook subject to extraordinary uncertainty, volatility is likely to pick up in the near term. The first quarter reporting season, slated to begin next week, may exacerbate price swings, especially if results disappoint and companies start issuing profit warnings due to margin compression and weakening consumer demand. Traders should keep an eye on corporate performance, but the current environment appears to be becoming less friendly for stocks.

    NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

    The Nasdaq 100 fell towards technical support near 14,350 in the early trade, but bounced off those levels as buyers resurface to push price higher. If the index manages to extend its recovery in the coming sessions, resistance is seen at 14,901, followed by 15,150, the 200-day simple moving average.

    On the flip side, if sellers return and retake control of the market, support rests at 14,350. If we see a decisive move below this floor, the focus shifts down to 14,070, followed by 13,735.

    S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Rebound Post Fed Fallout, but Downside Risks Begin to Mount

    Nasdaq 100 (NDX) chart prepared in TradingView

    S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

    The S&P 500 is chopping around its 200-day simple moving average, a sign of little conviction in the market. If prices resolve higher in the coming says and the key moving average is overtaken decisively, we could see a move towards 4,590, followed by 4,635, the March high.

    On the other hand, if the 200-day SMA is lost and the index consolidates lower, support lies at 4,425. However, if sellers manage to breach this area on the downside, we could see a retest of the 4,280 area.

    S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Rebound Post Fed Fallout, but Downside Risks Begin to Mount

    S&P 500 (SPX) Chart by TradingView

    EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

    • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
    • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
    • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

    ---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist & Contributor

    DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

    DISCLOSURES

    Yield Curve Inversion Signals Possible Recession - Is the S&P 500 in the Danger Zone?
    Oil Gains on High Geopolitical Risk Premium, Market Braces for Energy Trade Disruptions
    Nasdaq 100 Reclaims Key Moving Average, Russell 2000 Confirms Double Bottom Pattern
    US Bond Yields Biased Higher on Hawkish Fed, SHY at Risk of Further Losses
