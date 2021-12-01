News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-01 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup
2021-12-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dives as CDC Confirms First Omicron Case in the US
2021-12-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook
2021-12-01 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Omicron Lands in the U.S., Implications for the USD and S&P 500
2021-12-01 19:43:00
Gold Price to Face Further Losses on Failure to Defend November Low
2021-12-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
2021-12-01 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-30 20:30:00
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
More View more
Dow Jones Dives as CDC Confirms First Omicron Case in the US

Dow Jones Dives as CDC Confirms First Omicron Case in the US

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

DOW JONES OUTLOOK:

  • U.S. stocks plunge Wednesday after CDC confirms first case of Omicron variant in the country
  • All major averages ended sharply lower, with the Dow Jones down 1.34% at the market close
  • With little information on the Omicron strain at this time, volatility is likely to remain elevated and stocks biased to the downside in the near term

Most read: Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average, US Indices Technical Outlook

U.S. stocks opened with big gains on Wednesday, supported by strong employment and manufacturing output results, but reversed course in the afternoon and ended the day down sharply after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the country, sparking panic on Wall Street.

At the market close, the S&P 500 retreated 1.18% to 4,513, erasing the 1.9% gain recorded earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 plunged1.6% to the 15,877 level, dragged down by significant losses in Facebook and Tesla shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also took a hit, falling 1.34% and breaking below its 200-day SMA to finish the day at 34,022, as investors rushed to de-risk their portfolios amid coronavirusangst.

Focusing on economic data before addressing pandemic concerns, the ADP report showed that the private sector created 534,000 jobs in November, overshooting consensus of 525,000 positions. The strong hiring suggests that the labor market is bouncing backat a brisk pace after the summer's rough patch, a good sign for the recovery. Separately, the manufacturing ISM also beat expectations, rising to 61.1 last month, up from 60.8 in October, amid strong demand.

While economic data has been encouraging of late, uncertainty over the COVID-19 Omicron variant continues to weigh on sentiment, leading traders to remain overly cautious. For this reason, travel and leisure stocks have sold off dramatically in recent weeks, with American Airlines and Royal Caribbean down ~27% and ~35% respectively from their November highs.

For the market to the stabilize and for bullish momentum to resurface heading into 2022, investors will need clarity on the omicron variant. At this time there is little information on the severity and transmissibility of the heavily mutated strain, but we should know more in a couple of weeks, after scientists gather more data for comprehensive epidemiological studies. Until then, volatility is likely to remain elevatedand stocks may be vulnerable to unexpected pullbacks in the event of negative coronavirus headlines, with shares linked to the reopening most exposed to a large drop.

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE CHART

Dow Jones Dives as CDC Confirms First Omicron Case in the US

Dow Jones Chart prepared in TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Fed Weighs Faster Taper Timeline; Omicron Adds to Market Worries
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Fed Weighs Faster Taper Timeline; Omicron Adds to Market Worries
2021-11-30 22:00:00
S&P 500 Rallies as Biden Rules Out New Lockdowns, but Omicron Remains a Wild Card
S&P 500 Rallies as Biden Rules Out New Lockdowns, but Omicron Remains a Wild Card
2021-11-29 22:00:00
Mexican Peso Weakens Amid Turkish Lira Meltdown & Rising U.S. Yields, USD/MXN Soars
Mexican Peso Weakens Amid Turkish Lira Meltdown & Rising U.S. Yields, USD/MXN Soars
2021-11-23 22:00:00
S&P 500 Retreats Despite Powell’s Renomination, XLF Gains as U.S. Yields Soar
S&P 500 Retreats Despite Powell’s Renomination, XLF Gains as U.S. Yields Soar
2021-11-22 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed