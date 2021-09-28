News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
2021-09-28 19:30:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
British Pound Price Action: Cable Snaps, GBP/USD to 8 Month Lows
2021-09-28 18:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD is set to snap a five-day sell-off with today’s rally breaking near-term downtrend resistance. Get your $USDCAD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/GhpA2pJJqL https://t.co/sDuE9WdDEg
  • US natural gas prices continue to rise, with Henry Hub futures eyeing the 2014 high of $6.493 mmBtu $NG $NG_F https://t.co/ZtvB0X9uGR
  • Blackrock says it is dipping its toes back into China's equity market after the recent sell-off #trading https://t.co/nXyZgxRLlC
  • I don't think you could make a chart more technically provocative for me than what the $SPY S&P 500 ETF is offering up. That said, doesn't have to break and follow through has been notoriously scarce on the downside https://t.co/vqrlhu7AwC
  • #Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm a Double Top Pattern #trading $ARKK $NDX https://t.co/lNlEsJnEyk
  • I'm all for the diversify, but we are missing some steps between A and Z here...
  • Seeing articles show up in my search results that are obvious plants from traditional investment firms trying to get the new generation to open the traditional and passive account types they operate https://t.co/xGoaGqHpyg
  • The options market can be an excellent place to express trading ideas, as it presents numerous ways to structure trades with various risk profiles. Learn to trade the Options market with DailyFX. Download your free guide here! https://t.co/B78Mn99fU0 https://t.co/EpUMWMSGWO
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

NASDAQ AND ARKK OUTLOOK:

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply on Tuesday pressured by rising Treasury yields
  • The Nasdaq 100 Index, and tech and growth stocks in general, bear the brunt of the sell-off
  • ARKK appears to validate a bearish double-top technical pattern

Most read: Gold Prices Fall as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support

The U.S. equity market slumped on Tuesday, hit by risk-averse mood, after September consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since February and lawmakers in Washington continued to struggle to reach a deal to lift the debt-ceiling. Concurrently, the swift increase in U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on sentiment, putting pressure on rate-sensitive stocks such as technology.

At the market close, the S&P 500 tumbled 2% to 4352 while the Nasdaq 100 plummeted 2.9% to 14770, suffering its worst day since March. Meanwhile, ARKK, an ETF characterized by disruptive growth investment, plunged 4.2% to 112.14, breaking a key technical support and validating a double top formation.

When bond yields rise, companies’ future earnings are worth less in the present after discounting them at a higher rate. This can be detrimental to technology and growth stocks with exorbitant valuations and longer duration cash flows. At the same time, rising yields make bond investments more attractive, discouraging assets with a riskier profile.

For context and to add some color to the situation, yields have risen rapidly since last week after the Federal Reserve indicated that it may be appropriate to start tapering asset purchases soon and signaled, via its dot-plot, that the bank could raise the federal funds rate as soon as 2022. With the FOMC getting ready to unwind its crisis-era stimulus in the face of elevated inflationary pressures, the 10-year yield has climbed from a low of 1.29% before the September policy meeting to a high of 1.56% today, a significant increase over a very short period of time.

Although current rates across the Treasury curve remain low by historical standards, the speed of the upside move witnessed recently is worrying and nerve-wracking, as it may accelerate forced hedging and some rebalancing activity. In any case, if the trend does not slow, undesirable portfolio adjustments and rotation out of pricey and high-flying stocks could weigh on the tech sector heading into the fourth quarter. Needless to say, a higher rate regime could hurt the Nasdaq 100 and, of course, the ARKK ETF in the near-term.

ARKK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Last week I discussed a double top pattern developing on ARKK’s daily chart. With the latest retracement, the technical formation appears to have been validated after price breached the 113 support, but to have more confidence in the bearish narrative, conservative traders may want to look for a weekly close below that level. Should ARKK hold below 113 on a sustained basis, selling pressure could accelerate in the near term, potentially triggering a move toward the May low (this downside area of interest is obtained by projecting the approximate height of the double top pattern from the breakout point). Alternatively, if bulls regain the upper hand and we see a move above 113, the 50-day moving average near 120 would become an area of interest, followed by the 200-day moving average, just below the August and September high.

ARKK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

ARKK technical analysis

Source:TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Mexican Peso Outlook: Higher U.S. Yields Weigh on EMFX, Banxico on Tap this Week
Mexican Peso Outlook: Higher U.S. Yields Weigh on EMFX, Banxico on Tap this Week
2021-09-27 20:30:00
Copper Price Forecast: Evergrande Contagion Infects Charts
Copper Price Forecast: Evergrande Contagion Infects Charts
2021-09-21 15:55:00
Mexican Peso Retains Positive Outlook, but Near-Term Weakness Cannot Be Ruled Out
Mexican Peso Retains Positive Outlook, but Near-Term Weakness Cannot Be Ruled Out
2021-09-14 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Starts the Month with Bullish Bias & Ekes Out Record Close. Now What?
Nasdaq 100 Starts the Month with Bullish Bias & Ekes Out Record Close. Now What?
2021-09-01 21:00:00
