Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wavers as Traders Look to Fed for Taper Clues

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-26 09:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-26 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance
2021-07-26 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-26 11:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Weekly Technical) Australian Dollar Outlook Still Biased Lower: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD #AUD $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDNZD $AUDCAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/07/25/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-Still-Biased-Lower-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-AUDNZD-AUDCAD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FlpHFIrQFp
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/XcuZbWNuie
  • The Mexican peso starts the week with a neutral bias despite broad-based U.S. dollar weakness reflected in the DXY Index. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/pOu7SbQuKi https://t.co/Cmg92SZy5E
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.54% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/M3bqkD3vWQ
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.28% Silver: 0.10% Gold: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YQB5eGCIgP
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: S&P 500 Outlook: Strong Tesla Earnings Kick of Event-Laden Week $SPX $SPY $ES_F $TSLA #Bitcoin Link: https://t.co/gx…
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain informed analyses from industry leaders with our free guides, available today. Download the Q3 guide:https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY https://t.co/DLeMnNiHEh
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.89%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qBsgvA96zQ
  • Tesla 2Q Earnings: 2Q REV. $11.96B, EST. $11.36B 2Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. 97C $TSLA
  • Amazon denies it will accept Bitcoin in statement - BBG #Bitcoin $AMZN
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wavers as Traders Look to Fed for Taper Clues

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Wavers as Traders Look to Fed for Taper Clues

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

USD/MXN FORECAST:

  • The Mexican peso starts the week with a neutral bias despite broad-based U.S. dollar weakness reflected in the DXY Index
  • USD/MXN oscillates between small gains and losses, but continues to trade between horizontal resistance at 20.20 and short-term trend line support near 19.85
  • In this article we present the most important technical levels for USD/MXN in the coming days
Advertisement

Most read: DailyFX Analyst Tammy Da Costa on Her Day Trading Career

USD/MXN started the week with a largely neutral bias despite broad-based dollar weakness reflected in the DXY Index, even as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and fragile market sentiment persisted. At the New York close, the pair was broadly flat, trading around the 20.00 mark.

At the index level, the DXY’s retreat responded in part to soft U.S housing data released earlier in the day. According to the Census Bureau, new home sales rose by 676,000 units, the lowest level since April 2020 and far below consensus of 798,000. The poor results suggest that the housing market have peaked, a fact that may strengthen the argument that inflation is transitory and that Fed monetary stimulus may still be necessary to support the recovery.

To understand what the Federal Reserve may do down the road, it is important for traders to closely follow Wednesday's FOMC rate announcement. No changes are expected, but the central bank may offer guidance on the next steps for monetary policy normalization and on the inflation outlook following the red-hot June CPI print. Having said that, this calendar event is likely to be the next volatility catalyst for USD/MXN and most currency pairs where the dollar is present for that matter.

In light of delta-variant risks, the slowdown in economic activity reflected in weak services sector data, and growing indications that inflationary pressures may be transitory, Fed officials are likely to remain cautious and suggest they will be patient before beginning to reduce accommodation. Any hint that the QE tapering announcement will not occur this summer or early fall, but toward the end of the year, could depress Treasury yields and push USD/MXN lower in the near term.

On the other hand, if the central bank adopts a more hawkish tone and signals a taper decision could emerge in the third quarter, the dollar could shoot up across the board, leaving emerging market currencies in a precarious position. While the latter scenario is less likely to materialize, it should not be completely ruled out, as the Fed can sometimes surprise investors.

From a technical point of view, not a lot has changed since our last USD/MXN analysis published last week. USD/MXN, after stalling around the 200-day SMA, continues to trade between horizontal resistance at 20.20 and short-term trendline support, now crossing the 19.85 area. For price to acquire a strong directional bias, it must move either above resistance or below support. That said, if resistance is broken decisively, USD/MXN could climb towards the 20.75 region, where the June high converges with a long-term bearish trendline. On the flip side, if price breaches support, sellers could push the exchange rate towards 2021 low in the 19.55 zone, followed by the 19.00 psychological level.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

USDMXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Prices Continue to Consolidate, but a Violent Breakout Could Come Soon
Copper Prices Continue to Consolidate, but a Violent Breakout Could Come Soon
2021-07-21 20:30:00
Mexican Peso Gains as Powell Cautions Against a Hasty Move, USD/MXN Tumbles
Mexican Peso Gains as Powell Cautions Against a Hasty Move, USD/MXN Tumbles
2021-07-14 21:00:00
Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question
Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question
2021-07-09 19:40:00
Mexico’s High Inflation Opens Door to More Rate Hikes, Mexican Peso Outlook Brightens
Mexico’s High Inflation Opens Door to More Rate Hikes, Mexican Peso Outlook Brightens
2021-07-08 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN