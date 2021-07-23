US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Still Owed a Breakout Post-ECB, S&P 500’s Hopes with PMIs a Long-Shot
2021-07-23 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-22 09:00:00
Crude Oil Rebound May Not Last Amid Viral Concerns and Rising Stockpiles
2021-07-22 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Delta Variant Concerns Won't Cripple Markets, US Economy - Market Minutes
2021-07-22 16:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-22 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
2021-07-23 11:25:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-07-22 17:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-07-23 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Mired by Yields, Flash PMIs Due
2021-07-22 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LZfExkLfjB
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.31% Germany 30: 0.97% FTSE 100: 0.82% US 500: 0.57% Wall Street: 0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gUKOWwsere
  • The July flash PMIs from Markit don't paint the most encouraging picture. The US and UK composite activity measures have slide, the Eurozone's has actually advanced and Australia's has tumbled. Despite this picture, SPX just off its record https://t.co/HrcdPASU9Q
  • The July PMIs haven't triggered late-in-the-week volatility which leaves the likes of the $SPX just off its record. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses weekend and what's ahead 👇 https://t.co/oB9i7XAXCz
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.37% Gold: -0.40% Silver: -1.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/es0k9q46z0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.49%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Bo2bJUaa0h
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.44% Silver: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mqveb8LmH7
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (JUL) Actual: 63.1 Expected: 62 Previous: 62.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-23
  • LNG looks fundamentally bullish. Low storage - supportive of sustained upward price action. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/h8NC2m4S2G https://t.co/TYADcug01i
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.20% Germany 30: 1.04% FTSE 100: 0.87% Wall Street: 0.52% US 500: 0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vSdsBpA79Y
US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED

  • The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning
  • US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears
  • Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid taper uncertainty

US Dollar price action is perking up a bit during early Friday trade. The broader DXY Index is 0.15% higher intraday thanks to sustained buying pressure in the wake of flash PMI data just released. US PMIs were mixed on the surface with robust economic activity in the manufacturing sector being undermined by slowing growth across the services sector. The manufacturing subcomponent improved to 63.1 and topped the consensus forecast of 62.0 while the services subcomponent fell to 59.8 and missed expectations of 62.0 for July.

On balance, the headline composite PMI reading declined to 59.7 from 63.7 in June. Arguably more important, though, are the underlying details found in the latest flash PMI report. Specifically, it was noted that the pace of selling price inflation for goods and services increased at its third-sharpest reading on record as firms sought to pass on higher costs. Furthermore, output growth continues to decelerate amid widespread capacity constraints and labor shortages.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: HOURLY CANDLESTICKS (19 JULY TO 23 JULY 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

With the latest flash PMI data from IHS Markit echoing inflation risk, this could be helping boost the US Dollar, as more evidence of persistent price pressures rekindles speculation around when the Federal Reserve will taper asset purchases. That brings to focus the Fed rate decision due next Wednesday, 18 July at 18:00 GMT.

I suspect that USD price action stays perky headed into this high-impact event risk, but at the end of the day, this could provide an opportunity to fade influxes of strength considering the likelihood that Fed officials stick to their transitory inflation narrative and err on the side of caution by leaving policy accommodative due to covid delta variant concerns.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Outlook: LNG Price Action Approaches Long-Term Resistance
Natural Gas Outlook: LNG Price Action Approaches Long-Term Resistance
2021-07-23 12:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) at Critical Levels ahead of FOMC
2021-07-23 11:25:00
The Best Performing Women Led Companies
The Best Performing Women Led Companies
2021-07-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
GBP/USD Bounce Fizzles Out Despite Higher Retail Sales in June
2021-07-23 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR