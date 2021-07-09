Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question

Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Copper Price Outlook:

  • Copper prices have almost staged a meaningful recovery in July. Just not quite yet as more technical resistance remains overhead.
  • The demand side hasn’t recovered since news out of China that the government would release industrial metals stockpiles to cool their respective rallies.
  • Trading is a function of both price and time; the technical uncertainty can be resolved either through a correction in price action or more sideways chop.

Minor Recovery Thus Far

Ever since late-May, when news has emerged from China that officials would take steps to curb “unreasonable” price appreciation in industrial metals by releasing inventories, copper prices have been under pressure. But with the drop in US Treasury yields alongside US equity markets pushing to fresh record highs (again), risk appetite is on the up-and-up, offering narrative relief for embattled copper prices.

But the fact remains that the fundamental picture specific to copper prices hasn’t gotten any better either: according to Reuters, “on-warrant inventories of copper in LME-registered warehouses have jumped to their highest since May 2020, while Yangshan premiums of the metal going into China languished.

In other words, demand has yet to absorb all of the recent additional supply. The gains seen since late-June have only proved to amount to a minor recovery thus far, as a cluster of technical resistance lingers ahead.

COPPER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to July 2021) (CHART 1)

Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question

In late-May, it was noted that “a return back to the former yearly high established in February at 4.3755 may be on the horizon before buyers step back into the market.” Copper prices briefly crashed below the former high at the end of June, but in the first week of July the level was once more reclaimed after price rebounded ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/2021 high range at 4.2000.

For now, momentum indicators are still working off recent oversold conditions. Copper prices are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13- and 21-EMA envelope, but not yet in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending higher but remains below its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have already on the verge of returning into overbought territory.

Lingering just below the February 2021 high of 4.3755, it appears that a confluence of resistance remains ahead: the July high at 4.4025; the ascending trendline from the late-February and March swing lows; and the ascending trendline from the September 2020 and February 2021 swing lows. Breaching this confluence of resistance would put copper prices on more confident bullish footing henceforth.

COPPER PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (November 2008 to July 2021) (CHART 2)

Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question

The perspective noted in mid-February remains valid: “Copper prices’ breakout above the descending trendline from the February 2011 and June 2018 highs suggests that a multi-year bottoming process commenced in mid-2020. This point of view is reinforced by the failed bearish breakout in early-2020, which saw the multi-year symmetrical triangle support temporarily lost for a few weeks."

"Clearing the June 2018 high officially ended the multi-year series of ‘lower highs and lower lows.’ As long as the uptrend from the March and October 2020 swing lows is maintained, copper prices retain a bullish bias.”

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexico’s High Inflation Opens Door to More Rate Hikes, Mexican Peso Outlook Brightens
Mexico’s High Inflation Opens Door to More Rate Hikes, Mexican Peso Outlook Brightens
2021-07-08 21:00:00
USD Climbs Up Strong Weak Index Ranking, JPY Remains a Punching Bag
USD Climbs Up Strong Weak Index Ranking, JPY Remains a Punching Bag
2017-09-26 20:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper