FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China CPI, Loans; US Inflation Rate; US Retail Sales; UK GDP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Ascending Triangle, but the Range Remains
2022-01-10 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-10 14:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yearly Open Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2022-01-10 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-10 18:00:00
More View more
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China CPI, Loans; US Inflation Rate; US Retail Sales; UK GDP

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China CPI, Loans; US Inflation Rate; US Retail Sales; UK GDP

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

FX Week Ahead Overview:

  • The turn into the middle of January brings forth a US-centric docket of economic data and events; all eyes are on the December US inflation report (CPI).
  • Chinese inflation data and lending figures for December point to sagging economic momentum in the world’s second largest economy.
  • UK GDP may have started to show signs of deceleration in November, ahead of the year-end surge in COVID-19 omicron variant infection rates.

For the full week ahead, please visit the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

01/11 TUESDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD FED CHAIR POWELL NOMINATION HEARING

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will head to Capitol Hill this week for his nomination hearing after US President Joe Biden tapped him for a second term at the end of November. With US inflation rates persisting at their highest levels in nearly 40 years, and the headline US unemployment rate (U3) back below 4%, questions pertaining to the pace of the Fed’s QE taper and eventual rate hikes are likely to be abound – especially in the wake of the December US FOMC minutes that sparked a surge higher in US Treasury yields. While the transcript of his remarks will be released ahead of time, the Q&A portion of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony is likely to generate the most volatility during the nomination hearing.

01/12 WEDNESDAY | 01:30; 08:00 GMT | CNY INFLATION RATE (CPI) (DEC); CNY NEW YUAN LOANS (DEC)

The Chinese economy appears to have slowed down towards the end of 2021, with concerns surrounding the property sector lingering in background. While Chinese company Evergrande may be the posterchild for financial mismanagement, issues are persisting elsewhere. The question for investors remains, “is China heading towards a soft or a hard landing?” The upcoming slate of economic data may not soothe fears, insofar as a further deceleration in Chinese inflation figures and a lack of significant loan origination suggests that the Chinese government is allowing property market sector issues to resolve themselves without heavy handed intervention. Among the major currencies, the Australian and New Zealand Dollars will prove most sensitive to the releases.

01/12 WEDNESDAY | 12:30 GMT | USD INFLATION RATE (CPI) (DEC)

Inflation pressures remain sky-high in the United States, even as Federal Reserve officials have acknowledged that the inflation mandate “has been met” and have guided towards three-plus rate hikes in 2022. With the COVID-19 omicron variant infection rate surging in December and thus far in January, new local lockdowns and restrictions on economic activity may have helped prolonged supply chain issues, which means that headline US inflation rates could still be pitched higher in the near-term.

According to a Bloomberg News survey, the headline December US inflation rate is due in at +0.4% m/m from +0.8% m/m at +7% y/y from +6.8% y/y, with the core inflation rate (ex-energy and food) due in unchanged at +0.5% m/m and at +5.4% y/y from +4.9%. The data will likely help keep US rate expectations firm and US Treasury yields pointed higher, which have been supportive of a stronger US Dollar.

01/14 FRIDAY | 07:00 GMT | GBP GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (NOV)

The UK economy continues to see growth rates trail its G7 counterparts over the past few months, but the upcoming release of the November UK GDP report may prove to be a mixed bag. Consensus forecasts anticipate the 3-month growth rate to fall to +0.8%in the September-November period from +0.9% in the August-October period. This would mark the weakest 3-month period of UK growth since the start of 2021, when the UK was under strict lockdown measures. However, the year-over-year reading is due in at +7.5% from +4.6%, potentially limiting a significant negative reaction by the British Pound.

Nevertheless, with the UK experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 omicron variant infections in December and at the start of January, the UK growth data will further stagflation concerns as UK inflation rates continue to press higher.

01/14 FRIDAY | 13:30 GMT | USD RETAIL SALES ADVANCE (DEC)

Consumption is the most important part of the US economy, generating around 70% of the headline GDP figure. The best monthly insight we have into consumption trends in the US might arguably be the Advance Retail Sales report. US economic data around the holidays proved good with the exception of the omicron variant beginning to weigh on momentum, suggesting a sluggish end to the quarter and the year (which otherwise was off to a tremendous start based on data in October and November). According to a Bloomberg News survey, consumption flatlined with the headline Advance Retail Sales due in at 0% from +0.3% (m/m) in November. However, the Retail Sales Control Group, the input used to calculate GDP, is due in at +0.7% m/m from -0.1% m/m.

ATLANTA FED GDPNOW: 4Q’21 GROWTH ESTIMATE (JANUARY 6, 2022) (Chart 1)

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Chair Testimony; China CPI, Loans; US Inflation Rate; US Retail Sales; UK GDP

Based on the data received thus far about 4Q’21, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast is now at +6.7% annualized, down from +7.4% on January 4. “Recent releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US Census Bureau, and the Institute for Supply Management” have weighed down US growth expectations as the COVID-19 omicron variant infection rate has surged in recent weeks.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; BOE & ECB Rate Decisions; Canada Inflation Rate; Australia Jobs Report
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; BOE & ECB Rate Decisions; Canada Inflation Rate; Australia Jobs Report
2021-12-13 19:55:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBNZ Rate Decision; German Ifo Business Climate Index; US Durable Goods Orders; US Core PCE; November FOMC Minutes
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBNZ Rate Decision; German Ifo Business Climate Index; US Durable Goods Orders; US Core PCE; November FOMC Minutes
2021-11-22 21:00:00
Advertisement