EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Rise as Inflation Jitters Loom
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs
Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
Silver Price Chart Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Silver Technical Outlook

  • Silver is about to confirm a breakout from an inverse H&S pattern
  • If confirmed, looking for 28 to 30 relatively soon

Silver appears poised to rally

Silver is in the process of confirming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. If it can close strong today, above 24.87, then it will confirm a break of the neckline of the pattern and point to a rally in the weeks ahead.

The first level up it will need to contend with is the 200-day moving average at 25.35. The big target here is the measured move target based on the depth of the formation that suggests silver could trade up to 28. This level aligns with resistance from 28 up to 30.

To turn the outlook bearish (assuming a valid trigger today or in the days ahead), we would need to see silver reject firmly below the neckline, and even break the upward trend-line off the head of the pattern created in late September.

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

