News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, DXY Price Patterns, Levels in Focus
2021-02-02 13:15:00
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
2021-02-02 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 May Rise on Stimulus Hopes, Vaccination Progress
2021-02-02 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breakout, Silver Double Top, EUR/USD, Gold Breakdown - US Market Open
2021-02-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery Coils into Resistance- XAU Levels
2021-02-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Silver is down by over 5% today, selling off from 28.60 to currently trade around 27.10. The precious metal rallied up to 30.00 yesterday before meeting selling pressure, and has struggled to rebound since. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/Tjh1pzXis8
  • Scotland extends lockdown until at least the end of February - BBG. $GBP
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.67% Germany 30: 1.05% US 500: 0.91% Wall Street: 0.83% FTSE 100: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zeZE4wttqJ
  • After multi-year gains in yesterday’s session, silver has reversed by falling 5.3%. Overnight, the CME had unsurprisingly raised margin requirements by 18% contributing to the pullback. Get your $XAG market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/N2GXfF2D1J https://t.co/egAC7E3RFh
  • $WTI Crude Oil rose above 55.00 today for the first time in over a year as oil continues to recover from its pandemic lows. $OIL $USO https://t.co/a7cqT9n2dI
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Would expect 10yr Treasury yields to move higher as economy grows - Would be a healthy sign if yields continue to rise #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Kaplan - The time for the policy normalization debate is down the road - Doesn't see systemic risks in financial markets - Some of the current situation in financial markets is related to liquidity and Fed policy #Fed $USD
  • #Gold sold off from $1,860 to near $1,830 this morning, falling to its lowest levels in two weeks. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/tYt2gwnXWU
  • Chile's Codelco copper mine production fell 16% Y/Y - BHP's Escondida copper mine production fell 0.7% Y/Y - Collahausi copper mine production fell 22% Y/Y
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/ghKmDhWVaB
USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, DXY Price Patterns, Levels in Focus

USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, DXY Price Patterns, Levels in Focus

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) inverse head-and-shoulders pattern
  • EUR/USD rolling over and challenging the March trend-line
Advertisement

USD pattern, trend-line break would be bullish

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the verge of turning higher as it tries to round its way out of an inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) formation. Adding additional weight to the significance of this pattern is the March trend-line in confluence with the neckline of the H&S pattern.

At the moment price is starting to poke above the confluent threshold, and should it firmly close above there today (or very soon if knocked back lower near-term), then the bullish trading bias will continue to gain further traction.

The first big level to watch on a breakout arrives at the September 1 low at 91.74, and will be an important threshold to cross if the rally is to at least meet or exceed the measured move implied by the depth of the inverse head-and-shoulders. That move would be to around 92.50 or higher.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (inverse H&S)

EUR/USD daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

If the DXY is turning higher then the index’s most heavily weighted constituent, EUR (57.6% weight), is turning lower. The “anti-dollar”. It has been rolling down out of a head-and-shoulder type pattern as well, and it even broke a little bear-flag recently.

This has the May trend-line in focus, which is the equivalent of the DXY’s March trend-line. A break below is seen as potentially accelerating the move lower if the September 1 high, which is almost in confluence, can break as well.

A breakdown beneath 12011 is seen as the real level to trade below to increase odds in favor of sellers. A hold of support would not necessarily turn the outlook bullish, but it would be prudent to take a neutral stance at the least. Support is support until broken. To turn the picture bullish some work will need to be done.

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (12011 support)

EUR/USD 4-hr chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Remains Constructive
2021-01-12 14:55:00
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Topping Formation Could Soon Trigger
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD Topping Formation Could Soon Trigger
2020-10-30 10:31:00
EUR/AUD Breakout Could Grow Legs
EUR/AUD Breakout Could Grow Legs
2020-10-20 10:01:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed